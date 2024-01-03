Double Bombing at Soleimani Memorial: Iran’s Deadliest Attack Since 1979

On the fourth remembrance of the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, a double explosion struck the commemoration, resulting in the most significant militant attack since Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution. The blasts, which occurred near Soleimani’s gravesite in Kerman, Iran, claimed at least 103 lives and left over 140 injured. The extent of the damage has led authorities to declare a national day of mourning.

Unclaimed Responsibility

The culprits behind the deadly attack remain unknown, with no group claiming responsibility for the ‘terroristic’ assault. Iran, a country with numerous adversaries, including exile groups, militant organizations, and state actors, is left in a state of uncertainty as it seeks to identify those responsible.

A National Icon Remembered

The memorial event marked the death of Soleimani, a national icon and the mastermind behind Iran’s regional military activities. His killing in a U.S. drone strike in 2020 has previously drawn significant processions, including one instance where a stampede broke out, killing 56 and injuring over 200.

Repercussions in a Tense Region

The blasts occurred amid heightened tensions across the Middle East, following the recent killing of Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri in a reported drone strike in Beirut. These incidents have fueled fears of a broader regional escalation, as Israel and other nations grapple with Iran-backed groups.

As the community reels from the incident, the world awaits the results of the impending investigation into this terrorist attack.