Door Plug From Alaska Airlines Flight Lands in Physics Teacher’s Backyard

The tranquility of Bob Sauer’s backyard in Portland, Oregon, was interrupted by an unusual discovery: a door plug from an Alaska Airlines plane. The object, seemingly misplaced, was torn from Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 during its ascent, leading to a hole in the fuselage at about 16,000 feet altitude. The plane, en route from Portland to Ontario, California, was consequently forced to return to its origin, landing safely with no major injuries among the 171 passengers and six crew members, despite their exposure to strong winds through the opening.

Unforeseen Drop-in

The detached door plug landed in Sauer’s yard, leaning against a cedar tree. The physics teacher from Catlin Gabel School found the incident intriguing enough to use it as a teaching moment for his astronomy class. Utilizing the principle of impulse, similar to an airbag, Sauer explained how the tree helped cushion the door plug’s fall.

NTSB Involvement

Upon discovering the unusual backyard guest, Sauer promptly notified the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). The agency retrieved the door plug for further investigation. In recognition of Sauer’s assistance, the NTSB presented him with a medallion, symbolizing their gratitude.

Implications for Aviation Safety

This incident has not only found its way into a classroom discussion but also into serious aviation safety concerns. It led to the grounding of 171 Boeing 737 Max 9 planes in the United States. The sudden detachment of the door plug and subsequent hole in the fuselage have triggered renewed safety queries about the aircraft, already bearing a troubled history.