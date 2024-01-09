en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Door Plug From Alaska Airlines Flight Lands in Physics Teacher’s Backyard

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:20 pm EST
Door Plug From Alaska Airlines Flight Lands in Physics Teacher’s Backyard

The tranquility of Bob Sauer’s backyard in Portland, Oregon, was interrupted by an unusual discovery: a door plug from an Alaska Airlines plane. The object, seemingly misplaced, was torn from Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 during its ascent, leading to a hole in the fuselage at about 16,000 feet altitude. The plane, en route from Portland to Ontario, California, was consequently forced to return to its origin, landing safely with no major injuries among the 171 passengers and six crew members, despite their exposure to strong winds through the opening.

Unforeseen Drop-in

The detached door plug landed in Sauer’s yard, leaning against a cedar tree. The physics teacher from Catlin Gabel School found the incident intriguing enough to use it as a teaching moment for his astronomy class. Utilizing the principle of impulse, similar to an airbag, Sauer explained how the tree helped cushion the door plug’s fall.

NTSB Involvement

Upon discovering the unusual backyard guest, Sauer promptly notified the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). The agency retrieved the door plug for further investigation. In recognition of Sauer’s assistance, the NTSB presented him with a medallion, symbolizing their gratitude.

Implications for Aviation Safety

This incident has not only found its way into a classroom discussion but also into serious aviation safety concerns. It led to the grounding of 171 Boeing 737 Max 9 planes in the United States. The sudden detachment of the door plug and subsequent hole in the fuselage have triggered renewed safety queries about the aircraft, already bearing a troubled history.

0
Accidents Aviation United States
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
19 mins ago
Sudden Leg Cramp Causes 77-Year-Old Man to Crash into Petrol Station in Ipoh
On a tranquil morning of January 9th, in the bustling neighborhood of Taman Canning, Ipoh, the usual humdrum was disrupted by a sudden car crash at a local petrol station. The driver, a 77-year-old Swiss man, lost control of his Perodua Myvi after a sudden leg cramp, causing a significant disruption and leaving a trail
Sudden Leg Cramp Causes 77-Year-Old Man to Crash into Petrol Station in Ipoh
Tragedy Strikes: New Brunswick Father Dies in Workplace Accident
37 mins ago
Tragedy Strikes: New Brunswick Father Dies in Workplace Accident
Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash Disrupts Traffic in Stratford
45 mins ago
Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash Disrupts Traffic in Stratford
Near-Death Experience in Snowy Encounter: Aly Pan's Rescue from Cliff Edge
25 mins ago
Near-Death Experience in Snowy Encounter: Aly Pan's Rescue from Cliff Edge
Unidentified Man Killed in Louisville Hit-and-Run, Driver at Large
30 mins ago
Unidentified Man Killed in Louisville Hit-and-Run, Driver at Large
Mumbai Trans Harbour Link: An Architectural Marvel with a Human Cost
37 mins ago
Mumbai Trans Harbour Link: An Architectural Marvel with a Human Cost
Latest Headlines
World News
Montreal Teens Save Couple from Drowning in Barbados
29 seconds
Montreal Teens Save Couple from Drowning in Barbados
The Mixed Predictive Record of Iowa and New Hampshire in Presidential Nominations
1 min
The Mixed Predictive Record of Iowa and New Hampshire in Presidential Nominations
Zepp Health Unveils Innovative Smart Wearables at CES
1 min
Zepp Health Unveils Innovative Smart Wearables at CES
Taiwan's Presidential Race Incident: Detergent Pods Mistaken for Candy
3 mins
Taiwan's Presidential Race Incident: Detergent Pods Mistaken for Candy
Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold Sidelined Following Knee Injury; Controversy Follows Post-Match Analysis
3 mins
Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold Sidelined Following Knee Injury; Controversy Follows Post-Match Analysis
A Shakeup in the NFL: Coaching Changes and their Implications
3 mins
A Shakeup in the NFL: Coaching Changes and their Implications
North Carolina Bars Now Subject to Health Inspections Similar to Restaurants
3 mins
North Carolina Bars Now Subject to Health Inspections Similar to Restaurants
2024 Women's Pro Golf Tour: Top Contenders Ready for the Opening Leg
4 mins
2024 Women's Pro Golf Tour: Top Contenders Ready for the Opening Leg
YouTuber Jules Marie Triumphs Over Benoit Paire in Australian Open Qualifiers
5 mins
YouTuber Jules Marie Triumphs Over Benoit Paire in Australian Open Qualifiers
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
35 mins
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
49 mins
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
1 hour
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
2 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
3 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
3 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
3 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
3 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
3 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app