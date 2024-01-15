en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Donegal Mountain Rescue Team Conducts Successful Operation Using Sarloc App

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:32 am EST
Donegal Mountain Rescue Team Conducts Successful Operation Using Sarloc App

In an act of exceptional teamwork and precision, the Donegal Mountain Rescue Team conducted a successful rescue operation for two lost walkers near Lough Salt. The urgent call for help came in on a misty Saturday evening at 6.29pm, setting the rescue wheels in motion.

The Use of Sarloc Technology in Rescue Operations

With the help of the innovative Sarloc app, the rescue team was able to pinpoint the walkers’ exact location, demonstrating how technology is increasingly playing a crucial role in such high-stakes scenarios. The disoriented individuals were found not far from a farm track, which ironically, facilitated a quick interception despite their inadvertent detour.

A Long Way from Home

Interestingly, the walkers had traveled a considerable distance from their original starting point at Lough Salt, ending up on the Milford side near Golan. Exhausted, wet, and cold, their ordeal was a stark reminder of the unpredictable challenges that can unfold in the great outdoors.

The Journey to Safety

Once discovered, the pair were carefully guided through farmyard and woodland, a testament to the rescue team’s expertise and commitment to bringing them to safety. The operation concluded by 8.49pm, a little over two hours since the initial alert was raised.

Assistance from An Garda Siochana and the Malin Head Coast Guard was acknowledged by the rescue team, underscoring the collective effort and collaboration that goes into such operations. The incident serves as a potent reminder for all those venturing into the wild to be adequately prepared and to not hesitate in calling for help when in difficulties.

0
Accidents Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
55 seconds ago
Close Shave for KDF Soldiers as Boat Capsizes in Indian Ocean
Seven soldiers belonging to the Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) found themselves in a harrowing situation when their boat, laden with food supplies, capsized in the tempestuous waters of the Indian Ocean. The incident, which bore the potential to escalate into a tragic event, unfolded near Kiwayu Chandani, located in the Kiunga ward of Lamu County.
Close Shave for KDF Soldiers as Boat Capsizes in Indian Ocean
Community Mourns Death of Alistair 'Sid' Mclean in Lancelin Bicycle Accident
20 mins ago
Community Mourns Death of Alistair 'Sid' Mclean in Lancelin Bicycle Accident
Tragic Plane Crash in Texas Claims Lives of Local Surgeon and Two Children
21 mins ago
Tragic Plane Crash in Texas Claims Lives of Local Surgeon and Two Children
Virginia Cave Tragedy: Woman Dies after Falling 100 Feet
9 mins ago
Virginia Cave Tragedy: Woman Dies after Falling 100 Feet
Cyclist's Close Shave with Taxi Ignites Debate on Road Safety
9 mins ago
Cyclist's Close Shave with Taxi Ignites Debate on Road Safety
Waterloo House Damaged by Fire; Red Cross Assists Affected Residents
10 mins ago
Waterloo House Damaged by Fire; Red Cross Assists Affected Residents
Latest Headlines
World News
Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira Granted Bail in Criminal Intimidation Case
7 seconds
Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira Granted Bail in Criminal Intimidation Case
Shujaa's Notable Victory: A Milestone for Kenyan Rugby
1 min
Shujaa's Notable Victory: A Milestone for Kenyan Rugby
A Century of Diabetes Treatment: From Insulin to Artificial Pancreas
2 mins
A Century of Diabetes Treatment: From Insulin to Artificial Pancreas
Corey Dillon Backs Belichick's Future Success Despite Patriots Departure
3 mins
Corey Dillon Backs Belichick's Future Success Despite Patriots Departure
Trump's Unconventional Plea Amid Iowa's Fierce Weather: 'Even if You Vote and then Pass Away, it’s Worth it’
3 mins
Trump's Unconventional Plea Amid Iowa's Fierce Weather: 'Even if You Vote and then Pass Away, it’s Worth it’
Nakuru Referral Hospital Staff Strike in Protest of Medical Intern's Murder
5 mins
Nakuru Referral Hospital Staff Strike in Protest of Medical Intern's Murder
Hamas Urges Germany to Reconsider Stance on ICJ Genocide Case against Israel
7 mins
Hamas Urges Germany to Reconsider Stance on ICJ Genocide Case against Israel
Smoke and Mirrors: Reflection on Public Smoking Laws and Personal Liberties
7 mins
Smoke and Mirrors: Reflection on Public Smoking Laws and Personal Liberties
Pope Francis Open to Retirement: A Divine Decision Ahead?
8 mins
Pope Francis Open to Retirement: A Divine Decision Ahead?
Pope Francis Open to Retirement: A Divine Decision Ahead?
8 mins
Pope Francis Open to Retirement: A Divine Decision Ahead?
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
9 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
6 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app