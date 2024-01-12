en English
Accidents

Dominican National Dies in U.S. Coast Guard Anti-Narcotics Operation

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:46 pm EST
Dominican National Dies in U.S. Coast Guard Anti-Narcotics Operation

A deadly incident involving the U.S. Coast Guard and a suspected narcotics vessel in the Caribbean Sea has sparked an investigation. On January 1st, during a counter-drug patrol, the Coast Guard detected a boat suspected of smuggling narcotics. When the vessel failed to obey orders to halt, the Coast Guard employed airborne use of force, including warning shots and disabling fire, consistent with their policies.

Deadly Encounter on High Seas

Despite the use of force, the vessel was eventually apprehended. A crew member from the Dominican Republic was found injured during this operation. First aid was promptly administered by the Navy and Coast Guard personnel, and the injured individual was transported to a medical facility in the Dominican Republic. Sadly, despite these efforts, the crew member later succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead.

Major Drug Bust

Simultaneously, the operation led to a significant narcotics seizure. The Coast Guard confiscated 385 kilograms (850 pounds) of cocaine from the vessel, with an estimated street value of $11 million. Alongside this, two other suspected smugglers were arrested and are currently awaiting federal prosecution.

Coast Guard’s Anti-Narcotics Efforts

This incident comes as part of the Coast Guard’s broader efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region. These activities recently led to the seizure of over 2,450 pounds of cocaine, with an approximate worth of $32.2 million. However, the death of a Dominican national during this operation has drawn sharp focus towards the Coast Guard’s use of force policies, prompting an internal investigation.

In conclusion, the U.S. Coast Guard’s counter-drug operations in the Caribbean Sea have yielded significant drug seizures. However, the recent death of a Dominican national during such an operation has raised questions about the Coast Guard’s use of force. As investigations continue, the world watches and waits for the findings and implications of this tragic event.

Accidents Dominican Republic United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

