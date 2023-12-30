en English
Accidents

Dominica Police Investigate Homicide, Accident, and Hit-and-Run Amidst Criticism Towards Local News Outlet

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 5:51 pm EST
Dominica Police Investigate Homicide, Accident, and Hit-and-Run Amidst Criticism Towards Local News Outlet

Dark clouds hang over the Commonwealth of Dominica as the Police Force plunges into a series of investigations spanning from a chilling homicide in Calibishie to a fatal canyoning accident at Trafalgar Falls and a nefarious hit-and-run incident.

Unraveling the Calibishie Homicide

On December 28, the tranquility of Calibishie was shattered when an unidentified male fell victim to a brutal chopping incident. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, sparking an extensive investigation by the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force. But this isn’t the only dark shadow cast over Calibishie. The police are also grappling with the death of Uwe Mullar, a 69-year-old German tourist who met his untimely end while diving in the area.

Canyoning Tragedy at Trafalgar Falls

On the same day, Trafalgar Falls echoed with tragedy when a rappelling accident claimed the life of a woman. Despite immediate CPR efforts, she remained unresponsive and could not be revived. The woman was later identified as Karlyn Langridge, a 28-year-old from British Columbia. Her death has left a void in the hearts of those who knew her, and a mystery in the hands of the authorities.

Hit-and-Run Accident Plagues Fond Cole

Adding to the mounting incidents, a hit-and-run near the Fond Cole Health Center on December 27 critically injured Owan Joseph from Citronier. He was swiftly transported to the Dominica China Friendship Hospital, but the driver involved has yet to come forward. The police are urging anyone with information to aid in the investigation.

Dominica News Online Under Fire

In the wake of these tragic events, Dominica News Online (DNO) has faced a storm of criticism for its reliance on second-hand reports. Critics argue that this method undermines the accuracy of their reporting, emphasizing the need for news agencies to verify information and conduct their own investigations.

Accidents Dominica
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

