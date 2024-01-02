Dominica Engulfed in a Series of Unfortunate Events: Investigations Underway

In a series of unfortunate events spanning over two days, the Commonwealth of Dominica is currently under a blanket of investigations. The incidents, ranging from hit-and-runs to fatal accidents, have come under the scrutiny of the local police force. In the midst of the chaos, Dominica News Online, the primary news source for these reports, has also found itself addressing criticism concerning its reporting accuracy and dependence on police sources.

Unfortunate Turn of Events

The first incident occurred on December 27, 2023, when Owan Joseph, from Citronier, was critically injured after being hit by a vehicle near the Fond Cole Health Center. The driver responsible for the accident fled the scene, leaving Joseph to be transported to the Dominica China Friendship Hospital.

Following this hit-and-run, December 28 witnessed a horrific chopping incident in Calibishie, resulting in an unidentified male’s death. The same day, a leisure activity turned deadly at Trafalgar Falls, where a canyoning accident claimed the life of a 28-year-old Canadian woman, Karlyn Langridge. Despite immediate CPR efforts, she could not be revived.

Continued Investigations

Adding to the grim tally of fatalities, the death of Uwe Mullar, a 69-year-old German national who died while diving in Calibishie, could potentially mark the fifth drowning victim for Dominica in 2022, if confirmed.

Another ongoing investigation relates to the tragic demise of a 31-year-old Fond Cani man, Jason Rabess. He was the victim of a fatal road traffic accident that took place on June 19, 2023.

Media Ethics Under Scrutiny

While these incidents have rocked the community, Dominica News Online, the reporting source, has also been subject to criticism. The news outlet has been questioned for the accuracy of its reporting and its heavy reliance on police sources. However, the media house has reaffirmed its commitment to acknowledging updates and correcting errors, thereby ensuring the most accurate information is made available to the public.

