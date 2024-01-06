Dogs Rescued from Treacherous Ice of Oromocto River: A Lesson in Caution

In a heart-stopping incident at Thatch Road Park, Lincoln, pet owners Kathy Nixon and Keith Dobbin found themselves in a predicament when their dogs, Skye and Abby, ventured onto the treacherous ice of the Oromocto River. Abby, unfortunately, broke through the thin layer of ice, leading Nixon and Dobbin to dial 911 after their attempts to rescue her proved unsuccessful.

Timely Response by Oromocto Fire Department

The Oromocto Fire Department responded with commendable swiftness. The firefighters, clad in specialized ice-rescue suits and securely tethered to the shore, had to carve a trench through the ice to reach Skye, who was farther out on the river. The unstable nature of the ice necessitated the use of a watercraft for the rescue operation.

A Warning about the Deceptive Nature of Ice

Deputy Chief Richard Cummings underscored the deceptive nature of ice during changing winter temperatures. He warned against attempting to rescue animals from ice, stressing that such actions can lead to dire consequences. Cummings advised caution when venturing onto frozen water bodies, emphasizing the importance of understanding ice conditions. He also noted an alarming rise in the number of unsafe ice calls the department receives each year.

Precautions Taken Post-Incident

In the aftermath of this harrowing experience, Skye and Abby’s owners have taken prudent steps to prevent such incidents in the future. Nixon and Dobbin now ensure their dogs remain leashed during walks, thus keeping them safe from the deceptive allure of frozen rivers.