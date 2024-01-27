Dog Mistaken for Delivery Driver in Distasteful Food Delivery Mix-Up

When a traveler in Hebei province, China, ordered some takeaway, she was in for a rude shock. Opening her food package, she found it soaked in urine. Enraged, she promptly accused the delivery driver of the misdeed. But the reality, as it later unfolded, was quite different - and a tad more amusing.

The Accusation

Soaked food is hardly what you'd expect from a takeaway service. The woman was convinced that the delivery driver was the culprit behind this distasteful act, as he was the last person to handle the food before she received it. Her anger was directed at him in the form of fiery messages and a heated phone call. The driver, however, maintained his innocence, suggesting she review the security footage for clarity.

The Real Culprit

Following the driver's advice, the woman decided to check the CCTV footage with the owner of the guest house where she was staying. The video captured the moment when the delivery man left the food on the floor outside her door. In the short span between the delivery and her receiving the package, a neighborhood dog sauntered into the scene, sniffed around, and urinated on the bag, marking the food as its territory in a rather unsavory manner.

The Apology and the Aftermath

Realizing her mistake, the woman promptly apologized to the wrongfully accused driver. This incident, while unfortunate, sparked widespread amusement on social media. It's one among many food delivery-related stories that have gained attention in China recently. In another incident, a woman tried to remove a delivery worker from a Starbucks for being 'lower class,' and two women harassed a driver with poor directions during a riverside picnic.

These incidents serve as a reminder that, in the world of food delivery, not everything is as it seems. And sometimes, the culprit might just be a neighbor's dog.