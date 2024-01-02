en English
Accidents

Doctor Couple’s Narrow Escape as Car Catches Fire on Purvanchal Expressway

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:16 pm EST
Doctor Couple’s Narrow Escape as Car Catches Fire on Purvanchal Expressway

In a distressing incident, a doctor couple, Dr. Praveen Kumar and Dr. Sapna Bharti, narrowly escaped a life-threatening situation when their vehicle caught fire abruptly while traveling on the Purvanchal Expressway, Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The occurrence took place within the precincts of the Akhandnagar police station and sent waves of panic across the expressway.

A Narrow Escape

The couple was on their way to Lucknow from Patna when their vehicle’s engine ignited due to overheating, turning their car into a blazing fireball within moments. The quick-thinking couple managed to leap out of the flaming vehicle, saving their lives from the potential disaster. Dr. Praveen Kumar, the proprietor of a private hospital in the Barabanki district, and his wife, Dr. Sapna Bharti, fortunately, suffered no injuries.

Swift Action by Authorities

Alerted to the situation, the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) swung into action. Assistant Security Officer Prabhunath Yadav confirmed that the UPEIDA safety team, along with an ambulance, immediately rushed to the scene. Two water tankers were deployed to douse the fire, successfully bringing the situation under control and preventing further escalation.

Aftermath and Safety Concerns

The charred vehicle was lifted using a crane and transported to toll plaza 182 Bhelara. The incident, albeit controlled swiftly, sparked anxiety among travelers and highlighted the critical need for vehicle safety measures and emergency preparedness on expressways. The precise cause of the fire remains undetermined, but the event underscores the importance of regular vehicle maintenance and safety checks to prevent such incidents.

Accidents India Transportation
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

