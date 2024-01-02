en English
Accidents

Dmytro Persic to Face Trial in Vehicular Homicide Case

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:40 pm EST
Dmytro Persic to Face Trial in Vehicular Homicide Case

In a tragic incident of vehicular homicide that shocked the nation, Dmytro Persic is slated to stand trial next month. The charges stem from a fatal collision that occurred last November, casting a pall over the nation’s road safety record. The victim, Joshua Avila, was a tow truck operator who found himself in the wrong place at the wrong time.

The Fateful Incident

On the night of the incident, Joshua Avila was responding to a distress call along the busy lanes of Interstate 80/35. As he was stepping out of his truck to assist with another crash, Dmytro Persic’s vehicle struck him. The incident reportedly left Persic unscathed, but tragically, Avila did not survive.

A Hit-and-Run Tragedy

Adding to the chilling nature of the incident, Persic allegedly fled the scene following the collision. His escape was short-lived, however, as he was later apprehended and arrested by police in Clive, a nearby city. The incident has sparked a nationwide discussion about road safety and the dangers faced by those who work on our highways.

The Trial: A Quest for Justice

The trial, scheduled to commence on February 26, promises to be a critical juncture in this tragic narrative. It will seek to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident and hold the responsible party accountable. The nation watches with bated breath, hoping for justice for Joshua Avila and a safer future for all road users.

Accidents United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

