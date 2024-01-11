DJ Black Coffee Injured in Flight Mishap En Route to Argentina

Grammy-winning DJ, Black Coffee, is currently recuperating in a medical facility following a severe accident that took place on his flight to Argentina. The South African musician, known on the world stage for his entrancing house music, was due to perform in Mar del Plata when the incident occurred. His management team, using various social media channels, has assured fans and well-wishers that Black Coffee is under the best medical care and is surrounded by supportive family and team members.

Flight Incident and Aftermath

The shocking news of Black Coffee's accident is preceded by a report of a Flybondi Boeing 737-800 executing a hard landing at Mar Del Plata on January 5, 2024. This incident was categorized by a tail strike, and although the aircraft managed to roll out without additional problems, significant damage was sustained. No immediate injuries were reported. Argentina's transportation safety board has since classified the event as an accident and initiated an investigation. The airline has also confirmed that all passengers and crew disembarked safely following the incident.

Black Coffee's Condition and Career

Black Coffee, born Nkosinathi Innocent Maphumulo, has been a key player in the global electronic scene for nearly two decades. His unique sound has not only propelled house music to greater heights but also highlighted the vibrant electronic scene in his native South Africa. Despite the severity of the accident, the extent of Black Coffee's injuries remain undisclosed. His team has requested privacy and patience from fans and media during this difficult time.

Ibiza Residency, Global Performances, and Historic Grammy Win

Black Coffee is a DJ closely associated with Ibiza. In fact, in the previous season, he had a successful residency at the prestigious Hï Ibiza club, where he performed every Saturday.

On January 5th, he performed in Brazil at the Museu de Arte Moderna in Rio de Janeiro, with a full house of fans enjoying his musical sessions. He had a scheduled performance at Day Zero in Tulum (Mexico) on January 12th and a show in Istanbul alongside Pete Tong on January 13th. The real name of this 47-year-old artist is Nkosinathi Innocent Maphumulo. He began his career in 1994 and has released five albums and a live DVD. In September 2015, he won the Breakthrough DJ of the Year award at the DJ Awards in Ibiza.

In 2022, Black Coffee won a Grammy for Best Dance/Electronic Album for "Subconsciously," making him the first South African artist to receive this award.