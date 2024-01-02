Disturbing Discovery: Man Found Dead in Creek, Drowning Suspected

In the heart of Milton, New York, a disturbing discovery has set the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office into action. A suspected drowning incident has unfolded in the tranquil currents of the Kayaderosseras Creek within the Axe Factory Preserve. A 40-year-old man’s body was found in the water, triggering an intensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding his untimely demise.

Disturbing Discovery

It was a typical Tuesday morning until the tranquility was shattered by the discovery of a body in the creek. Around 11:30 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received the chilling report and quickly jumped into action. The preserve, nestled between Maple Avenue and Axe Street, and close to the quaint village of Ballston Spa, became the center of attention for the Sheriff’s Office.

Swift Response

Upon receiving the report, the Sheriff’s Office dispatched its Dive Team to the scene. With professionalism and resilience, they maneuvered through the creek’s currents and successfully retrieved the man’s body, turning the serene preserve into a scene of intense activity. The man, whose identity remains undisclosed, was pronounced dead on arrival.

Ongoing Investigation

As of now, authorities are deep into their investigation, working tirelessly to untangle the mystery surrounding the man’s death. The cause of the drowning remains under scrutiny, with officials piecing together the events that led to this tragic incident. Amidst the hush of the Axe Factory Preserve, the echo of this unfortunate event continues to resonate, awaiting answers.