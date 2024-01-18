Disregard for Safety May Lead to Full Closure of Franschhoek Pass During Repairs

Escalating instances of reckless road use on the Franschhoek Pass in the Western Cape could result in a total shutdown of the pass during repair operations. The disregard for road closure signs and flagmen by motorists is causing hindrances in the repair work and is subsequently affecting the project's timeline and budget. The Department of Infrastructure is mulling over the possibility of a comprehensive closure of the pass in a bid to warrant the safety of the site teams and road users.

Disregard for Safety Precautions

Motorists have been continually bypassing the safety warnings, thus jeopardizing the safety of the workers who are already operating in hazardous conditions. This irresponsible behavior is also disrupting the repair process, potentially extending the project's timeline and escalating costs. Provincial Minister of Infrastructure, Tertuis Simmers, expressed his condemnation for such reckless actions and cautioned that a full closure would be enforced if this behavior persists.

Potential Impact on Local Traffic

A complete closure of the Franschhoek Pass would have a significant impact on local traffic, causing inconveniences for daily commuters. However, the authorities are prepared to take this drastic measure if the current disregard for safety continues. The pass is presently closed on weekdays from 8am to 4:59pm and open on weekends and weekday evenings. Officials are urging the public to respect these times for the safety of all and to allow the repair work to progress efficiently. The weekday closure is scheduled to last until the end of February 2024.

Call for Public Cooperation

The authorities are appealing to the public's sense of responsibility and urging them to adhere to the closure times. Advocate Chantal Smith, the acting head of the department, emphasized the critical importance of safety for the site teams, who are working under precarious conditions. The public's cooperation is essential in ensuring the timely and successful completion of the repair work on the Franschhoek Pass.