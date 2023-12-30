en English
Accidents

Diesel Tanker Explosion in Kwara State: A Close Call with Disaster

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:37 pm EST
Diesel Tanker Explosion in Kwara State: A Close Call with Disaster

A devastating diesel tanker explosion rocked the Idi-Ape area of Ilorin, Kwara State, Nigeria on December 30, 2023. The combustible uproar originated from a diesel tanker en route to Ajegunle, Magaji Are Quarters for a fuel delivery. The tanker, bearing the number plate MUS 916 YF, was carrying a substantial 22,000 liters of diesel. The fire outbreak occurred when the tanker’s valve inadvertently opened, causing a gush of diesel to ignite.

The Fire Service Intervention

The Kwara State Fire Service swiftly responded to the emergency, curbing the potential loss of lives. The firefighters faced the daunting challenge of a blazing diesel tanker and managed to control the fire after an intense hour of collective efforts. Their timely intervention was instrumental in averting a major disaster. The firefighters, however, could not prevent the damage to two shops and a football viewing center caused by the explosion.

The Impact and Aftermath

Despite the firefighters’ commendable efforts, the fire outbreak caused substantial damage. The total estimated value of property saved amounted to N145.2 million, while the loss was estimated at N34.6 million. Notably, the fire was ignited by a pumping machine used to siphon diesel for a ‘Collo site’ mast servicing all networks.

The Role of Law Enforcement

Police from the ‘C’ Division were also present at the scene. Their role was crucial in maintaining order and preventing disturbances, thus facilitating the firefighting operations. The Kwara State Fire Service, in the aftermath of the incident, emphasized the importance of public safety and the timely reporting of fire incidents. This appeal underscores the necessity of community vigilance in preventing the loss of life and property in such incidents.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

