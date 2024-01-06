en English
Accidents

Dhaka Train Arson: A Community in Shock, School Teacher Missing Amid the Chaos

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 6, 2024 at 5:07 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 7:38 am EST
In a harrowing act of violence, the Benapole Express train was set ablaze in the Gopibagh locality of Dhaka. The incident, which occurred last night, has led to at least four fatalities, including two children, and has left more than a dozen passengers injured. This is the eighth such arson attack on trains since November 16, striking a blow to the nation just two days before the national election.

A Community in Shock

The incident has sent shockwaves through the community. As the news spread, locals rushed to the scene, offering assistance and sharing their accounts of the traumatic experience of trying to rescue trapped passengers. Today, burnt personal belongings litter the tracks, serving as a grim testament to the devastation caused by the arson.

Missing Among the Chaos

Among the chaos, Natasha Jesmin, a beloved teacher at the Academia School, has been reported missing. She was returning to Dhaka with her husband, Asif Khan, after a visit to her home in Faridpur. Despite frantic searches by her sisters and others, Natasha’s whereabouts remain unknown. Her family pleads for swift DNA testing on the unidentified charred bodies currently in the Dhaka Medical College Hospital. Asif Khan, severely injured in the fire, is hospitalized and is unable to assist in the search.

Seeking Justice

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police Additional Commissioner has confirmed the attack as sabotage and vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice. A probe committee has been formed to investigate the incident, the latest in a series of similar attacks on the country’s train system, which have claimed eight lives since October. Amid the turmoil, Bangladesh braces for its national election, as troops are deployed across the nation and fears of further violence loom large.

Accidents Bangladesh World
Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

