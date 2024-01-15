Devestating Car Collision on NH-52 Claims Six Lives, Injures Five

On the afternoon of January 14, 2024, a serene journey on the Jaipur-Bikaner (NH-52) highway turned ghastly. Six lives were abruptly cut short, and five others were left nursing injuries in a severe car collision near Laxmangarh, a small town in the Sikar district of Rajasthan. The incident, which occurred at around 4:50 p.m., resulted from a head-on collision between two vehicles.

A Horrifying Collision

The impact of the collision was of such magnitude that both vehicles were reduced to mangled heaps of metal. The SUV traveling from Laxmangarh to Sikar crossed the median and struck another vehicle traveling in the opposite direction, eyewitnesses reported. It was a scene of chaos, panic, and shock as bystanders raced to the rescue.

A United Response

The prompt response from local police and residents proved crucial in the emergency rescue operations. Braving the challenging conditions, they worked hand in hand to extract the victims from the wreckage, demonstrating the power of community spirit during times of crisis.

State Intervention

The tragic event caught the attention of Sikar MP Sumedhanand Saraswati, who arrived at the accident site to assess the situation. Following his visit, the Chief Minister of Rajasthan was promptly informed of the incident. Reassuring the public, the state government has pledged to provide necessary medical assistance to the injured victims. This incident, however, highlights the pressing need for improved road safety measures and stronger enforcement to prevent such tragedies in the future.