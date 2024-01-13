Devastating Mudslide in Western Colombia: 17 Dead, Dozens Injured

A catastrophic mudslide in western Colombia has resulted in a tragic loss of life, with at least 17 confirmed fatalities and dozens more injured. The landslide occurred on Friday, covering a highway that connects the cities of Quibdo and Medellin in the Choco province. The terrifying moment the mountain slope gave way, engulfsing vehicles on the road, was captured on video.

Search for Missing Persons Underway

The exact number of individuals missing following the disaster remains undisclosed as rescue operations continue to unfold. The government of Choco has confirmed that 17 bodies have been recovered from the site of the tragedy so far. The National Disaster Risk Management Unit (UNGRD) reported that at least 35 people were injured in the incident and have since been hospitalized.

Heavy Rainfall Complicates Rescue Efforts

Though the official cause of the landslide has not yet been determined, Colombia’s defense department has noted that the recent rainfall in the area has complicated rescue efforts. The heavy rains, which have been relentless in the past few days, are speculated to have played a significant role in triggering the disaster.

Government Pledges Full Support

In response to the catastrophe, President Gustavo Petro has assured that the government will provide all necessary support to address the dire consequences of what he called a ‘horrible tragedy’. The president’s pledge comes as a comfort to a region grappling with a heart-wrenching crisis, even as it continues to search for survivors amidst the debris.

In the face of such a disaster, the resilience of the Colombian people is being tested. As the search for survivors continues, the nation holds its breath, hoping for a glimmer of good news amidst the devastation.