en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Devastating Mudslide in Western Colombia: 17 Dead, Dozens Injured

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:28 am EST
Devastating Mudslide in Western Colombia: 17 Dead, Dozens Injured

A catastrophic mudslide in western Colombia has resulted in a tragic loss of life, with at least 17 confirmed fatalities and dozens more injured. The landslide occurred on Friday, covering a highway that connects the cities of Quibdo and Medellin in the Choco province. The terrifying moment the mountain slope gave way, engulfsing vehicles on the road, was captured on video.

Search for Missing Persons Underway

The exact number of individuals missing following the disaster remains undisclosed as rescue operations continue to unfold. The government of Choco has confirmed that 17 bodies have been recovered from the site of the tragedy so far. The National Disaster Risk Management Unit (UNGRD) reported that at least 35 people were injured in the incident and have since been hospitalized.

Heavy Rainfall Complicates Rescue Efforts

Though the official cause of the landslide has not yet been determined, Colombia’s defense department has noted that the recent rainfall in the area has complicated rescue efforts. The heavy rains, which have been relentless in the past few days, are speculated to have played a significant role in triggering the disaster.

Government Pledges Full Support

In response to the catastrophe, President Gustavo Petro has assured that the government will provide all necessary support to address the dire consequences of what he called a ‘horrible tragedy’. The president’s pledge comes as a comfort to a region grappling with a heart-wrenching crisis, even as it continues to search for survivors amidst the debris.

In the face of such a disaster, the resilience of the Colombian people is being tested. As the search for survivors continues, the nation holds its breath, hoping for a glimmer of good news amidst the devastation.

0
Accidents Colombia Disaster
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
5 mins ago
Gas Heater Explosion Causes Stir in Imsida Neighborhood
On a typically serene Saturday afternoon in Imsida, the tranquillity was shattered by the abrupt explosion of a gas heater. The incident took place at approximately 4:40 pm on Triq Ta’ Xmiexi, a usually quiet street in Imsida. The explosion reverberated through the neighbourhood, alarming the residents and prompting an immediate police response. The Explosion
Gas Heater Explosion Causes Stir in Imsida Neighborhood
Tragic Driveway Accident Claims Life of Young Child in Toongabbie
34 mins ago
Tragic Driveway Accident Claims Life of Young Child in Toongabbie
Significant Fire Causes Extensive Damage in East Singhbhum, Jharkhand
52 mins ago
Significant Fire Causes Extensive Damage in East Singhbhum, Jharkhand
Collaborative Efforts Quell Residential Fire in Northern Nelson County
6 mins ago
Collaborative Efforts Quell Residential Fire in Northern Nelson County
Massive Fire Engulfs Local Market in Jharkhand: Economic Loss and Regulatory Lapses Under Scrutiny
6 mins ago
Massive Fire Engulfs Local Market in Jharkhand: Economic Loss and Regulatory Lapses Under Scrutiny
Fatal Car Crash Claims Life of 27-year-old Umatilla Man
9 mins ago
Fatal Car Crash Claims Life of 27-year-old Umatilla Man
Latest Headlines
World News
Defending Champions Saurashtra Face Possible Defeat in Ranji Trophy
7 mins
Defending Champions Saurashtra Face Possible Defeat in Ranji Trophy
SDSU Wrestling Team Achieves Historic Victory at Virginia Duals
7 mins
SDSU Wrestling Team Achieves Historic Victory at Virginia Duals
Gilas Pilipinas' Justin Brownlee Complies with FIBA's Anti-Doping Requirements
7 mins
Gilas Pilipinas' Justin Brownlee Complies with FIBA's Anti-Doping Requirements
Bemidji State Women's Basketball Falls to Minnesota State: A Battle of Resilience
7 mins
Bemidji State Women's Basketball Falls to Minnesota State: A Battle of Resilience
Bemidji Lumberjacks Shine at Home Invitational: A Promising Trajectory
8 mins
Bemidji Lumberjacks Shine at Home Invitational: A Promising Trajectory
Senator Oketch: Nyanza is an ODM Stronghold, Warns UDA Against Invasion
8 mins
Senator Oketch: Nyanza is an ODM Stronghold, Warns UDA Against Invasion
Tony Dungy Warns of 'Taylor Swift Effect' on NFL
8 mins
Tony Dungy Warns of 'Taylor Swift Effect' on NFL
Boston College Women's Hockey Team Eyes Redemption in 45th Dunkin' Women's Beanpot
9 mins
Boston College Women's Hockey Team Eyes Redemption in 45th Dunkin' Women's Beanpot
Premier League's Official Fan Zones: A Threat to Local Matchday Economies
11 mins
Premier League's Official Fan Zones: A Threat to Local Matchday Economies
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
47 mins
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
1 hour
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
4 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
5 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
5 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
8 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app