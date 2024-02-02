Devastating Fire Traps Workers in Cosmetic Factory in Himachal Pradesh

In a shocking incident that unfolded on Friday afternoon, a severe blaze seized control of a cosmetic factory in the Baddi industrial area of Himachal Pradesh's Solan district. This catastrophic event has led to the entrapment of multiple individuals within the confines of the burning building.

Immediate Emergency Response

As soon as the incident was reported, emergency response teams were dispatched to the scene. These teams have successfully evacuated 32 individuals from the vicinity of the fire. Post evacuation, the victims were immediately transported to various hospitals for medical attention.

Medical Assistance to the Victims

Among the rescued, five individuals suffered critical burn injuries and were promptly sent to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGI) in Chandigarh. Six victims have been admitted to the Employee's State Insurance (ESI) Hospital in Katha, two are receiving treatment at the local Baddi Hospital, and 19 are under medical care at the Brooklyn Hospital.

Continuing Rescue Operations

Despite the commendable efforts of the emergency services, concerns persist about several individuals potentially still trapped within the factory premises. As rescue operations continue, the local administration and emergency services remain on high alert, ready to provide further assistance as required.

The cause of the fire remains unknown at this stage, with investigations into the incident underway. This tragic event serves as a grim reminder of the need for stringent safety measures and protocols in industrial areas, to prevent such incidents from recurring.