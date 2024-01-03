en English
Accidents

Devastating Fire Ravages National Research Centre for Orchids in Darjeeling

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:47 pm EST
Devastating Fire Ravages National Research Centre for Orchids in Darjeeling

In a catastrophic event, the National Research Centre for Orchids (NRCO) in Darjeeling was ravaged by a destructive fire. The fire, which originated from an electricity meter box, began its onslaught at approximately 8:15 a.m., rapidly consuming the interiors of the center.

Unyielding Inferno: Attempts to Control the Blaze

In response to the growing fire, office staff at the NRCO made desperate attempts to suppress the blaze using fire extinguishers. Despite their concerted efforts, the ferocity of the fire proved to be overwhelming, leaving them with no alternative but to call in reinforcements from the fire brigade and the police. The fire brigade promptly arrived at the scene with two fire engines, embarking on a challenging mission to arrest the blaze.

Aftermath: Extensive Damage and Loss

It took several grueling hours for the fire brigade to finally curtail the fire. However, by the time the fire was under control, it had already wreaked extensive havoc on the building. The fire had decimated a laboratory where vital research work was conducted, irreparably damaging invaluable equipment and countless research papers. Among the casualties of the fire was a specialized refrigerator with the capability of operating at temperatures as low as minus 25 degrees Celsius.

The Loss: A Staggering Rs 15 Lakh

The aftermath of the fire revealed a staggering estimated loss of around Rs 15 lakh. As the smoke settled, the magnitude of the damage became apparent, leaving the institution grappling with the physical and intellectual loss.

Investigation: Unraveling the Cause

In the wake of the incident, authorities at the NRCO have initiated an in-depth investigation to ascertain the cause behind the rapid propagation of the fire, aiming to prevent any future recurrences of such a regrettable incident.

Accidents India Science & Technology
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

