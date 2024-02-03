Devastating Fire Erupts at Cosmetic Factory in Himachal Pradesh: 41 Rescued, 19 Injured

﻿A devastating fire broke out at the NR Aroma Company, a cosmetic factory located in the Solan district of Himachal Pradesh, India. The incident occurred in the Jharmajri area of Baddi, within the Nalagarh sub-division. As per reports, the fire began when approximately 60 people were inside the perfume-making factory.

Swift Response and Rescue Operation

The alarm raised by the fire led to an immediate response, with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team and fire tenders from the Army stationed at Chandi Mandir dispatched to the site to assist. The coordinated operation also involved teams from the District Administration, Home Guards, and NDRF. High-level officials such as the Superintendent of Police Baddi, SDM Nalagarh, and Deputy Commissioner Solan were present at the scene to oversee the efforts.

41 Rescued, 19 Injured

A total of 41 people were pulled to safety from the blaze, which included 19 individuals who were injured. These injured persons were promptly admitted to various hospitals for treatment. At the time of this report, the condition of five of these individuals was described as critical.

Firefighting Efforts and Damage Assessment

Twelve fire tenders were on site, battling the flames and thick smoke to bring the situation under control. The rescue and firefighting efforts were reportedly hindered by the presence of chemicals within th﻿e factory and heavy billows of smoke. As of now, the exact extent of the damage and the cause of the fire remains undisclosed, pending further investigation.

