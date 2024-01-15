en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Devastating Fire Engulfs Nursery in Newport’s Industrial Estate

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:59 am EST
Devastating Fire Engulfs Nursery in Newport’s Industrial Estate

In the quiet city of Newport, nestled within the industrious confines of the Wern Industrial Estate, a devastating fire broke out on the evening of January 14, reducing the local nursery, Wibli Wobli, to ashes. The blaze, which originated from one of the estate’s units, rapidly engulfed the nursery, prompting immediate action from emergency services.

Swift Response from Emergency Services

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service received the first report of the fire at 8:45 pm. Responding with alacrity, nine fire appliances and numerous specialist units were dispatched to the scene. Over 75 firefighters and tactical officers bravely battled the fierce flames, managing to contain them within the estate and preventing further spread to nearby businesses, including the popular Tiny Rebel Brewery.

Wibli Wobli Nursery: A Beacon Snuffed Out

The nursery, Wibli Wobli, which had recently passed a sterling Child Inspectorate Wales inspection, was the only casualty of the fire, its structure consumed entirely by the flames. The nursery, along with Tots Play, was housed within Wern House, which is now seeking an alternative location in the area. Despite the scale of the fire, there were no reports of injuries, a testament to the swift response and professionalism of the emergency services.

Community Rallies to Support Nursery

In the wake of the incident, the community has rallied to support the staff of the nursery. A GoFundMe page was promptly established and has already raised nearly £1000. This show of solidarity underscores the impact the nursery had on the local community and the collective resolve to rebuild.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, with Gwent Police advising the public to avoid the area surrounding the industrial estate. As the embers cool, the community waits for answers, their thoughts with the staff and children of Wibli Wobli.

0
Accidents Disaster
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
45 seconds ago
Man Found Dead at Scunthorpe Nature Reserve, Police Confirm No Suspicion
In an unfortunate incident, a man was found deceased at Atkinsons Warren, a nature reserve in Scunthorpe, on Saturday morning. The alarm was raised around 8:30 am, mobilizing a swift response from the emergency services. The units on site included Humberside Police, Humberside Fire and Rescue, ambulance, and air ambulance units, all responding to a
Man Found Dead at Scunthorpe Nature Reserve, Police Confirm No Suspicion
Flash Floods in KwaZulu-Natal Claim 11 Lives: Search Continues
16 mins ago
Flash Floods in KwaZulu-Natal Claim 11 Lives: Search Continues
Unforeseen Crude Oil Presence on MT Kali: Captain Adeboye's Perplexing Dilemma
17 mins ago
Unforeseen Crude Oil Presence on MT Kali: Captain Adeboye's Perplexing Dilemma
Mayawati Declares BSP to Go Solo in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections
5 mins ago
Mayawati Declares BSP to Go Solo in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections
Day of Unprecedented Events Unfold Across India
6 mins ago
Day of Unprecedented Events Unfold Across India
Major Road Collision Leads to Closure in Middlesbrough
11 mins ago
Major Road Collision Leads to Closure in Middlesbrough
Latest Headlines
World News
Squad Habits: Revolutionizing Personal Goal Setting Through Group Accountability
36 seconds
Squad Habits: Revolutionizing Personal Goal Setting Through Group Accountability
Rural Hospitals in America: A Struggle for Survival and Expansion
37 seconds
Rural Hospitals in America: A Struggle for Survival and Expansion
21st Century Suffragettes Campaign: Combating Voter Apathy Among Young Belfast Citizens
47 seconds
21st Century Suffragettes Campaign: Combating Voter Apathy Among Young Belfast Citizens
The Dawn of a New Era: King Frederik X's Historic Visit to Denmark's Parliament
54 seconds
The Dawn of a New Era: King Frederik X's Historic Visit to Denmark's Parliament
Unprecedented Surge in UK's Mental Health Service Demand Post-Pandemic
58 seconds
Unprecedented Surge in UK's Mental Health Service Demand Post-Pandemic
Australia's COVID-19 Management: Unpacking Hybrid Immunity and the JN.1 Variant
1 min
Australia's COVID-19 Management: Unpacking Hybrid Immunity and the JN.1 Variant
Trump Delivers Pizzas to Firefighters on Eve of Iowa Caucus
1 min
Trump Delivers Pizzas to Firefighters on Eve of Iowa Caucus
Shayaan Kim Emerges as Standout Player in High School Golf
1 min
Shayaan Kim Emerges as Standout Player in High School Golf
Cedar Crest Football Coach Rob Wildasin Bids Farewell After Decade of Success
1 min
Cedar Crest Football Coach Rob Wildasin Bids Farewell After Decade of Success
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
20 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
49 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
3 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
8 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app