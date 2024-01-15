Devastating Fire Engulfs Nursery in Newport’s Industrial Estate

In the quiet city of Newport, nestled within the industrious confines of the Wern Industrial Estate, a devastating fire broke out on the evening of January 14, reducing the local nursery, Wibli Wobli, to ashes. The blaze, which originated from one of the estate’s units, rapidly engulfed the nursery, prompting immediate action from emergency services.

Swift Response from Emergency Services

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service received the first report of the fire at 8:45 pm. Responding with alacrity, nine fire appliances and numerous specialist units were dispatched to the scene. Over 75 firefighters and tactical officers bravely battled the fierce flames, managing to contain them within the estate and preventing further spread to nearby businesses, including the popular Tiny Rebel Brewery.

Wibli Wobli Nursery: A Beacon Snuffed Out

The nursery, Wibli Wobli, which had recently passed a sterling Child Inspectorate Wales inspection, was the only casualty of the fire, its structure consumed entirely by the flames. The nursery, along with Tots Play, was housed within Wern House, which is now seeking an alternative location in the area. Despite the scale of the fire, there were no reports of injuries, a testament to the swift response and professionalism of the emergency services.

Community Rallies to Support Nursery

In the wake of the incident, the community has rallied to support the staff of the nursery. A GoFundMe page was promptly established and has already raised nearly £1000. This show of solidarity underscores the impact the nursery had on the local community and the collective resolve to rebuild.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, with Gwent Police advising the public to avoid the area surrounding the industrial estate. As the embers cool, the community waits for answers, their thoughts with the staff and children of Wibli Wobli.