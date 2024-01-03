Devastating Fire Claims Lives of Four Children in Somers, Connecticut

In a heart-wrenching incident, a fire in Somers, Connecticut, claimed the lives of four innocent children aged 5, 6, 8, and 12 years old. The tragedy unfolded on Tuesday night, at a two-family home on Quality Avenue. It is believed that the victims were siblings from the same family, though their identities have not been publicly confirmed.

Firefighters Battle Against Time and Flames

When the brave firefighters arrived on the scene around 10:30 p.m., they were met with a house fully ablaze. The severity of the fire, coupled with obstructions at the doors, presented a significant challenge for the crew attempting to enter the building. Despite these circumstances, they managed to rescue several individuals. In a desperate bid for survival, at least one person was reported to have leapt from the roof to escape the engulfing flames.

A Community Reeling from Loss

First Selectman Tim Keeney expressed the profound loss the local community is grappling with, as such a catastrophe is unprecedented in the town’s history. The destruction of the home and the loss of four young lives has left an indelible mark on the hearts of Somers’ residents.

Investigations and Support Following the Tragedy

As the ashes settle, the Connecticut State Police and the state fire marshal’s office have initiated an investigation into the cause of the fatal fire. In the aftermath of the tragedy, it is uncertain whether all the residents were present at the time of the fire. On one side of the house, seven individuals were reported to live, while four resided on the other. In response to this devastating event, social services and support for the affected firefighters and families have been promised, a small comfort in the face of such loss.