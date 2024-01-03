en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Devastating Fire Claims Lives of Four Children in Somers, Connecticut

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:37 am EST
Devastating Fire Claims Lives of Four Children in Somers, Connecticut

In a heart-wrenching incident, a fire in Somers, Connecticut, claimed the lives of four innocent children aged 5, 6, 8, and 12 years old. The tragedy unfolded on Tuesday night, at a two-family home on Quality Avenue. It is believed that the victims were siblings from the same family, though their identities have not been publicly confirmed.

Firefighters Battle Against Time and Flames

When the brave firefighters arrived on the scene around 10:30 p.m., they were met with a house fully ablaze. The severity of the fire, coupled with obstructions at the doors, presented a significant challenge for the crew attempting to enter the building. Despite these circumstances, they managed to rescue several individuals. In a desperate bid for survival, at least one person was reported to have leapt from the roof to escape the engulfing flames.

A Community Reeling from Loss

First Selectman Tim Keeney expressed the profound loss the local community is grappling with, as such a catastrophe is unprecedented in the town’s history. The destruction of the home and the loss of four young lives has left an indelible mark on the hearts of Somers’ residents.

Investigations and Support Following the Tragedy

As the ashes settle, the Connecticut State Police and the state fire marshal’s office have initiated an investigation into the cause of the fatal fire. In the aftermath of the tragedy, it is uncertain whether all the residents were present at the time of the fire. On one side of the house, seven individuals were reported to live, while four resided on the other. In response to this devastating event, social services and support for the affected firefighters and families have been promised, a small comfort in the face of such loss.

0
Accidents United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Hit-and-Run Tragedy in Montreal: Two Pedestrians Killed at Busy Intersection

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Fire Incident at University of Oklahoma: Swift Response Prevents Major Damage

By BNN Correspondents

Bedford High School Gripped by Tragedy: Sophomore Student on Life Support Following Car Accident

By BNN Correspondents

Investigation Underway into Tarpon Springs Residential Fire: Swift Response Saves Lives and Pets

By Justice Nwafor

Explosions Mar Soleimani Commemoration Ceremony in Iran; Geller Report ...
@Accidents · 9 mins
Explosions Mar Soleimani Commemoration Ceremony in Iran; Geller Report ...
heart comment 0
Highway Tragedy Strikes West Virginia and New York on New Year’s Day

By Nitish Verma

Highway Tragedy Strikes West Virginia and New York on New Year's Day
Speeding Epidemic: The Deadly Habit Claiming Thousands of Lives in the U.S.

By BNN Correspondents

Speeding Epidemic: The Deadly Habit Claiming Thousands of Lives in the U.S.
Hit-and-Run Tragedy in Los Angeles: A Plea for Justice and a City’s Struggle

By BNN Correspondents

Hit-and-Run Tragedy in Los Angeles: A Plea for Justice and a City's Struggle
Emergency Services Mount Major Response to Incident at County Durham Coast

By BNN Correspondents

Emergency Services Mount Major Response to Incident at County Durham Coast
Latest Headlines
World News
Laurie Evans Carves History with Record-Breaking Knock in BBL Match
16 seconds
Laurie Evans Carves History with Record-Breaking Knock in BBL Match
Matthew McConaughey's Unconventional Sideline Appearance at 2024 Sugar Bowl
20 seconds
Matthew McConaughey's Unconventional Sideline Appearance at 2024 Sugar Bowl
Ryan Kennedy Steers Hopewell Borough into a New Era as Mayor
26 seconds
Ryan Kennedy Steers Hopewell Borough into a New Era as Mayor
Metro Atlanta Mourns the Loss of Cherished Volleyball Coach, James McCall
1 min
Metro Atlanta Mourns the Loss of Cherished Volleyball Coach, James McCall
Shrewsbury Town's Game Plan: New Signings Sobowale and Idowu to Drive Turnaround
1 min
Shrewsbury Town's Game Plan: New Signings Sobowale and Idowu to Drive Turnaround
Chinta Mohan Pledges Reinstatement of Key Welfare Systems if Congress Elected
2 mins
Chinta Mohan Pledges Reinstatement of Key Welfare Systems if Congress Elected
Decoding Public Expectations: A Glimpse into 2024 through Prediction Markets
2 mins
Decoding Public Expectations: A Glimpse into 2024 through Prediction Markets
Taye Currency Reveals How Alao-Akala's N99 Million Aid Transformed His Life
2 mins
Taye Currency Reveals How Alao-Akala's N99 Million Aid Transformed His Life
ZiPS Projections: An Optimistic 2024 Season for Arizona Diamondbacks
3 mins
ZiPS Projections: An Optimistic 2024 Season for Arizona Diamondbacks
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
10 mins
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
25 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
4 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
4 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
6 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
7 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
7 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app