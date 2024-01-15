Devastating Fire at Kemo Steel Industries Claims Life and Injures Six

In the dim silence of the early Sunday morning of January 14, 2024, a mechanical mishap at Kemo Steel Industries Private Limited (KSIPL) in Budhamora village, Anjar taluka, Gujarat, unleashed a fiery inferno. A fault in the steel melting shop led to an overflow of hot molten steel from a bucket, triggering a blaze around 3:45 am. The accident resulted in the death of one worker, Surendrapal Daduram Lodh, and left six others seriously injured, with four in critical condition.

Workers’ Fight for Survival

When the steel bucket overflowed, the sudden deluge of molten steel gave the workers little chance of escape. The intense heat and the sudden eruption sent them scrambling for their lives. Some had to resort to desperate measures, leaping off the building to avoid the scorching liquid metal. Seven workers, all from Madhya Pradesh and Bihar, suffered burn injuries in the incident.

Race against Time to Save Lives

Upon receiving the distress call, emergency services swiftly arrived at KSIPL for rescue operations. The injured workers were rushed to Divine Life Hospital near Gandhidham. Considering their critical state, four workers, including Lodh, were later transferred to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (SVP) Hospital in Ahmedabad. The others were taken to a private hospital in Kutch. Despite the best efforts of the medical team, Lodh succumbed to his injuries, leaving behind a shocked and grieving family.

The Aftermath and Investigation

Post the incident, the Dudhai police initiated an inquiry and registered a case of accidental death. The condition of the workers undergoing treatment in Ahmedabad remains precarious, while those in Kutch are now reported to be out of danger. The KSIPL plant, which manufactures Thermo-Mechanically Treated (TMT) bars, has an integrated manufacturing process involving the melting of iron ore into steel and casting it into billets before processing into TMT bars.

This unfortunate accident echoes a similar incident that occurred on December 28, 2023, at Rudra Global Infra Products Limited (RGIPL) in Bhavnagar district. That incident claimed the lives of two workers and injured three due to a hot metal splash. These repeated incidents highlight the need for more stringent safety measures in the steel industry, to safeguard the lives of those who risk their lives to keep the wheels of industry turning.