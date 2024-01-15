en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Devastating Fire at Kemo Steel Industries Claims Life and Injures Six

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:51 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 1:56 am EST
Devastating Fire at Kemo Steel Industries Claims Life and Injures Six

In the dim silence of the early Sunday morning of January 14, 2024, a mechanical mishap at Kemo Steel Industries Private Limited (KSIPL) in Budhamora village, Anjar taluka, Gujarat, unleashed a fiery inferno. A fault in the steel melting shop led to an overflow of hot molten steel from a bucket, triggering a blaze around 3:45 am. The accident resulted in the death of one worker, Surendrapal Daduram Lodh, and left six others seriously injured, with four in critical condition.

Workers’ Fight for Survival

When the steel bucket overflowed, the sudden deluge of molten steel gave the workers little chance of escape. The intense heat and the sudden eruption sent them scrambling for their lives. Some had to resort to desperate measures, leaping off the building to avoid the scorching liquid metal. Seven workers, all from Madhya Pradesh and Bihar, suffered burn injuries in the incident.

Race against Time to Save Lives

Upon receiving the distress call, emergency services swiftly arrived at KSIPL for rescue operations. The injured workers were rushed to Divine Life Hospital near Gandhidham. Considering their critical state, four workers, including Lodh, were later transferred to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (SVP) Hospital in Ahmedabad. The others were taken to a private hospital in Kutch. Despite the best efforts of the medical team, Lodh succumbed to his injuries, leaving behind a shocked and grieving family.

The Aftermath and Investigation

Post the incident, the Dudhai police initiated an inquiry and registered a case of accidental death. The condition of the workers undergoing treatment in Ahmedabad remains precarious, while those in Kutch are now reported to be out of danger. The KSIPL plant, which manufactures Thermo-Mechanically Treated (TMT) bars, has an integrated manufacturing process involving the melting of iron ore into steel and casting it into billets before processing into TMT bars.

This unfortunate accident echoes a similar incident that occurred on December 28, 2023, at Rudra Global Infra Products Limited (RGIPL) in Bhavnagar district. That incident claimed the lives of two workers and injured three due to a hot metal splash. These repeated incidents highlight the need for more stringent safety measures in the steel industry, to safeguard the lives of those who risk their lives to keep the wheels of industry turning.

0
Accidents India Watch Now
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
5 mins ago
Roadside Tragedy: Two Men Killed While Fixing Tyre in Karnataka
In a tragic incident in the Tumakuru district of Karnataka, two men, identified as Mahesh and Umesh, were fatally struck by an unidentified vehicle while they were fixing a flat tyre. The accident occurred near Kuntegowdanahalli Gate, close to Sira town in the early hours. Both victims, aged 40, hailed from Avalahalli village. Unseen Danger
Roadside Tragedy: Two Men Killed While Fixing Tyre in Karnataka
Haifa Bay Explosion: A 'Technical Release' or Cyber Attack?
15 mins ago
Haifa Bay Explosion: A 'Technical Release' or Cyber Attack?
Man Goes Missing Following Boating Incident Near Coki Point Beach
20 mins ago
Man Goes Missing Following Boating Incident Near Coki Point Beach
Tragic Highway Accident Claims Six Lives in Sikar
5 mins ago
Tragic Highway Accident Claims Six Lives in Sikar
Young North Carolina Man Tragically Drowns at South Point, Hawaii
5 mins ago
Young North Carolina Man Tragically Drowns at South Point, Hawaii
Alaska Airlines' Airbus A320 Makes Safe Emergency Landing
11 mins ago
Alaska Airlines' Airbus A320 Makes Safe Emergency Landing
Latest Headlines
World News
Kenan Yildiz: The Rising Star of Juventus Drawing Interest from Liverpool
12 seconds
Kenan Yildiz: The Rising Star of Juventus Drawing Interest from Liverpool
St Helens Star People's Choice Award: A Salute to NHS Heroes
23 seconds
St Helens Star People's Choice Award: A Salute to NHS Heroes
US Observes Martin Luther King Jr. Day Amidst Nationwide Closures
42 seconds
US Observes Martin Luther King Jr. Day Amidst Nationwide Closures
UK's Universal Credit Reforms: A Blow to Individuals with Disabilities and Mental Health Conditions
44 seconds
UK's Universal Credit Reforms: A Blow to Individuals with Disabilities and Mental Health Conditions
Anchorage Mayoral Race: Filing Period Commences Amidst Intense Preparations
48 seconds
Anchorage Mayoral Race: Filing Period Commences Amidst Intense Preparations
Ukrainian Tennis Stars Shine Amidst National Conflict
58 seconds
Ukrainian Tennis Stars Shine Amidst National Conflict
Raith Rovers' Confidence Unshaken Despite Championship Slump, Asserts Josh Mullin
1 min
Raith Rovers' Confidence Unshaken Despite Championship Slump, Asserts Josh Mullin
New York Bans Geofencing Near Healthcare Facilities
4 mins
New York Bans Geofencing Near Healthcare Facilities
Bafana Bafana Coach Hugo Broos Stirs Controversy with Remarks on Sundowns Coach Rulani Mokwena
4 mins
Bafana Bafana Coach Hugo Broos Stirs Controversy with Remarks on Sundowns Coach Rulani Mokwena
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
1 hour
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
5 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
7 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app