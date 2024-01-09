en English
Accidents

Devastating Explosion at Texas Hotel Injures 11, One Missing

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 8, 2024 at 7:32 pm EST
In a sudden and horrifying turn of events, the Sandman Signature hotel in Fort Worth, Texas became the epicenter of a devastating explosion. At least 11 individuals were injured, one critically, in an incident that occurred around 3:30 p.m. Central time. The city’s fire department suspects a gas leak, likely a result of ongoing construction at the newly remodeled hotel, to be the root cause of the explosion.

A Devastating Scene

Aerial footage revealed the jarring aftermath of the blast, with debris from the hotel scattered across downtown streets. Large sections of the once grand hotel were reduced to rubble, creating a scene of destruction that brought the bustling city to a standstill. The city’s emergency medical service responded swiftly, dispatching nine ambulances to the scene and treating multiple injuries.

Responders on the Ground

Emergency medical services treated a total of 20 patients, while one individual remains unaccounted for. The Fort Worth Fire Department, amid their meticulous investigation, has continued to comb through the building in search of the missing individual. The department, which has been at the forefront of the response, has been working tirelessly to ensure the safety of those affected and to determine the exact cause of the explosion.

Texas Governor’s Response

As the situation continues to unfold, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has expressed his concern and readiness to provide additional resources if necessary. The Sandman Signature Hotel, a significant establishment with 245 rooms, was built in 1920 as the ‘Waggoner Building’ and had only recently been remodeled. The explosion not only has had a physical impact but also an emotional one, casting a long shadow over the city of Fort Worth and the state of Texas.

Accidents United States
Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

