Devastating Crash on Herat-Kandahar Highway: 21 Dead, 38 Injured in Helmand

A severe traffic accident occurred on the Herat-Kandahar highway in Helmand Province, Afghanistan, claiming the lives of 21 individuals and injuring 38, with 11 in critical condition. The tragic event unfolded in the early hours of Sunday in the Yakhchal area of the Grishk district when a bus, a motorcycle, and an oil tanker were involved in a catastrophic collision.

Immediate Aftermath and Response

Local officials and emergency response teams were quick to arrive at the scene. The collision resulted in the bus and the oil tanker catching fire, leading to the high casualty rate. Among the deceased were 16 bus passengers, 2 motorcyclists, and 3 individuals from the tanker. The injured parties were promptly transported to nearby hospitals in Grishk district and Lashkargah City to receive urgent medical care.

Investigating the Cause

An investigation into the cause of the accident is currently underway. Preliminary reports suggest that the collision was initiated by the bus's crash into the motorcycle, which then led to the subsequent impact with the oil tanker. Authorities are examining the sequence of events closely to understand the factors leading up to the accident, including the possibility of overspeeding, vehicle overloading, or any mechanical failures.

Highlighting Road Safety Concerns

This incident has brought to light the dire state of road safety in Afghanistan, a country still grappling with the aftermath of prolonged conflicts and inadequate infrastructure. The Herat-Kandahar highway, being one of the major routes in Afghanistan, has witnessed numerous accidents over the years, raising questions about the government's commitment to improving road safety standards and enforcement of traffic laws.