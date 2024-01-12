en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Deteriorating Bridge Sparks Concerns Over Infrastructure Maintenance

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:23 am EST
Deteriorating Bridge Sparks Concerns Over Infrastructure Maintenance

The Afienya-Dawhenya Metal Bridge, standing as a vital link between the towns of Afienya and Dawhenya, has become a pressing concern for motorists. The bridge’s metal structure, once sturdy and reliable, has weakened significantly, creating a potentially hazardous situation for the heavy traffic that relies on this route daily. The degradation of the bridge is not a sudden event but the result of a lethal combination of heavy vehicular use and a lack of maintenance over time.

Locals Demand Immediate Action

Local residents and commuters, who traverse the bridge regularly, are urging authorities to take immediate action. Their plea is not just for a quick fix, but for a comprehensive solution—either repair or replacement of the bridge—to prevent any possible accidents or mishaps.

Infrastructure Maintenance: A Broader Issue

The precarious state of the Afienya-Dawhenya Metal Bridge spotlights a broader issue—that of infrastructure maintenance. It underscores the need for regular inspections and repairs to ensure public safety. Infrastructure, often taken for granted, forms the bedrock of our daily activities and thus requires adequate attention and care.

Economic Implications of the Bridge’s Deterioration

The bridge serves as a critical connector between the towns of Afienya and Dawhenya. Its current state not only endangers motorists but also impedes the flow of goods and services, potentially causing broader economic implications for the region. The delay in addressing this issue could inadvertently slow down economic activities, affecting the livelihoods of many residents.

0
Accidents Ghana
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
31 mins ago
Fire Causes Massive Losses in Benin City: Accidental or Foul Play?
In the early hours of Thursday, a fire broke out in Benin City, Edo State, wreaking havoc in a commercial building and causing significant financial loss. A considerable number of shops, primarily dealing in used clothes and foodstuffs, were engulfed in the blaze. Fire Outbreak and Material Damage The fire began around 4 am opposite
Fire Causes Massive Losses in Benin City: Accidental or Foul Play?
Tragedy Strikes Cass County: Wild Animal Collision Results in Double Motorcycle Fatality
36 mins ago
Tragedy Strikes Cass County: Wild Animal Collision Results in Double Motorcycle Fatality
Road Rage Incident Shakes Grantsville; Community and Authorities Seek Answers
36 mins ago
Road Rage Incident Shakes Grantsville; Community and Authorities Seek Answers
Tragic Death of Young Tree Trimmer Shocks Naples Community
32 mins ago
Tragic Death of Young Tree Trimmer Shocks Naples Community
Anfield grapples with Major Road Closure Following Reported Crash
35 mins ago
Anfield grapples with Major Road Closure Following Reported Crash
Fire Incident Leads to Closure of Kinghorne Road in Dundee
36 mins ago
Fire Incident Leads to Closure of Kinghorne Road in Dundee
Latest Headlines
World News
Public Consultation on Electoral Reform: Engaging the Diaspora
1 min
Public Consultation on Electoral Reform: Engaging the Diaspora
Zambian Political Figure Challenges President Amidst Cholera Outbreak
2 mins
Zambian Political Figure Challenges President Amidst Cholera Outbreak
Singapore's HSA Warns Against Weight Loss Products Sold on Shopee Containing Banned Substance
2 mins
Singapore's HSA Warns Against Weight Loss Products Sold on Shopee Containing Banned Substance
Kwame Anyimadu Antwi Denies Involvement in NEIP CEO's Arrest
2 mins
Kwame Anyimadu Antwi Denies Involvement in NEIP CEO's Arrest
China Pledges Support to Zambia in Cholera Battle
3 mins
China Pledges Support to Zambia in Cholera Battle
U.S. Officials Meet with RSV Vaccine Makers Amidst Healthcare Strain
3 mins
U.S. Officials Meet with RSV Vaccine Makers Amidst Healthcare Strain
Paul Onuachu Steps Up for Nigeria in AFCON 2023 Qualifiers
4 mins
Paul Onuachu Steps Up for Nigeria in AFCON 2023 Qualifiers
Kwasi Nyantakyi's Silence with Ghana's President Since Corruption Scandal
6 mins
Kwasi Nyantakyi's Silence with Ghana's President Since Corruption Scandal
Cambodia's PM to Host Journalists on World Press Freedom Day
10 mins
Cambodia's PM to Host Journalists on World Press Freedom Day
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
1 hour
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
15 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
16 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
16 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
17 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
18 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
19 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
19 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
20 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app