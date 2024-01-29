Deputy and Boaters Rescue Elderly Man from Sinking Car in Folsom Lake

In an incident that transpired at Brown's Ravine, Folsom Lake, a life-threatening situation was averted due to the presence of mind and swift action by local boaters and Deputy Patrick Rude of the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office. An elderly man, trapped inside a sinking vehicle, found his savior in the combined efforts of these quick responders.

Unforeseen Danger and Immediate Response

On the morning of January 27, 2024, an emergency call was received concerning a vehicle that was sinking into Folsom Lake. The car, with an elderly man still inside, presented an immediate danger. However, before the deputies could arrive, local boaters who witnessed the incident sprang into action. They maneuvered their boats and pushed the car towards the shore, stalling the vehicle's descent into the water.

A Deputy's Heroic Intervention

Deputy Patrick Rude, upon receiving the distress call, rushed to the scene. As the first law enforcement officer to arrive, he assessed the situation and chose to dive into the icy water without hesitation. He swam towards the car, reached the trapped man, and managed to extract him from the sinking vehicle. He then brought him back safely to the shore.

Post Rescue: Immediate Medical Attention and Return to Duty

Once ashore, the elderly man was immediately provided with medical treatment by paramedics. Deputy Rude, after ensuring the man's safety, returned to his normal duties as a School Resource Officer. The incident illustrates the commitment of law enforcement officers like Deputy Rude, who put their lives on the line to safeguard the community. It also sheds light on the courage and quick thinking of the local boaters who played a pivotal role in the rescue.

This collaborative rescue effort underscores not only the bravery and quick response of Deputy Rude but also the sheer human will and collective responsibility of the local boaters. Their actions serve as a reminder that in times of crisis, every second counts and every action can make a difference.