en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Deputies and Firefighters in Flagler County, Florida, Conduct Dramatic Rescue of Grandmother and Child

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:53 am EST
Deputies and Firefighters in Flagler County, Florida, Conduct Dramatic Rescue of Grandmother and Child

Body camera footage from Flagler County, Florida, paints a dramatic picture of a rescue operation that unfolded on January 5th. Deputies and firefighters from the Palm Coast Fire Department worked tirelessly to extricate a grandmother and her granddaughter from a perilously submerged vehicle, averting a potential tragedy.

Deputies Respond to a Distressing Scene

Deputies arrived at a distressing scene where a car had veered off the road and crashed into a ditch filled with water. A dazed and bleeding man was found outside the car. Inside, a woman and her small granddaughter were trapped. The car was precariously positioned just above the water level, posing a significant challenge to the rescue operation.

Intense Rescue Operation Saves Lives

The Palm Coast Fire Department, working in tandem with the deputies, managed to gain access to the vehicle. The baby, still strapped in her car seat, was pulled to safety first. Her head was barely above water level, and yet, she was alert and conscious when rescued. The grandmother was extracted next. Despite suffering from heavy bleeding and evident pain, she was successfully extricated by a firefighter.

Aftermath of the Crash

The three victims were swiftly transported to AdventHealth-Palm Coast for treatment. However, their current conditions remain undisclosed. The Florida Highway Patrol has taken over the investigation of the crash.

The body camera footage, later released, captured the tense moments of the rescue operation and the palpable relief of the deputies and firefighters involved once the victims were safely extracted. Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly expressed his commendation of the deputies and fire department, crediting their concerted efforts for the survival of the crash victims.

What could have been a tragic start to the year was averted, thanks to the swift response and unwavering determination of the deputies and firefighters. Their actions serve as a testament to the exceptional dedication and bravery of our first responders.

0
Accidents United States
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
2 mins ago
Semi-Truck Slides on Icy Road in Truckee: A Stark Reminder of Winter Hazards
In the early hours of Thursday, January 11, a semi-truck driver in Truckee, California, found themselves in a predicament as their vehicle’s brake lines froze on the icy Interstate 80. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) in Truckee revealed a nerve-racking video of the truck gradually losing its grip on the slick road, a stark reminder
Semi-Truck Slides on Icy Road in Truckee: A Stark Reminder of Winter Hazards
Tragic Seven-Vehicle Collision Claims Life of Evelyn Ortega Solis
7 mins ago
Tragic Seven-Vehicle Collision Claims Life of Evelyn Ortega Solis
Jay Leno Severely Injured in Car Fire Accident
8 mins ago
Jay Leno Severely Injured in Car Fire Accident
High-Stakes Rescue Operation Follows Worker's Fall At Frankfort Grainery
3 mins ago
High-Stakes Rescue Operation Follows Worker's Fall At Frankfort Grainery
Neighbor's Heroic Act Saves Woman in Storm; Highlights Importance of Basic First Aid
4 mins ago
Neighbor's Heroic Act Saves Woman in Storm; Highlights Importance of Basic First Aid
Chattanooga's Frazier Avenue: A Tale of Traffic Control and Road Safety
4 mins ago
Chattanooga's Frazier Avenue: A Tale of Traffic Control and Road Safety
Latest Headlines
World News
Steven Kitshoff's Arrival Spurs Ulster's Success: Facing Toulouse Next
4 seconds
Steven Kitshoff's Arrival Spurs Ulster's Success: Facing Toulouse Next
Hillsborough County Issues No-Swim Advisory for Tampa Beaches Due to Fecal Bacteria
5 seconds
Hillsborough County Issues No-Swim Advisory for Tampa Beaches Due to Fecal Bacteria
Golf Titans Mickelson and McIlroy Rally for Global Golf Tour
11 seconds
Golf Titans Mickelson and McIlroy Rally for Global Golf Tour
Daddysruby and Watsonville Triumph in Opening Day Stakes at Santa Anita Park
26 seconds
Daddysruby and Watsonville Triumph in Opening Day Stakes at Santa Anita Park
Cardiff City's Erol Bulut Eyes Fenerbahce's Umut Nayir for Potential Transfer
32 seconds
Cardiff City's Erol Bulut Eyes Fenerbahce's Umut Nayir for Potential Transfer
Campbell County's Joint Meeting: A Spotlight on Fiscal Year 2025 Budget
47 seconds
Campbell County's Joint Meeting: A Spotlight on Fiscal Year 2025 Budget
Jose Ramirez Severs Ties with Top Rank, Signs New Deal with Golden Boy Promotions
51 seconds
Jose Ramirez Severs Ties with Top Rank, Signs New Deal with Golden Boy Promotions
Morning Sunlight Exposure: A Boost for Energy and Circadian Rhythm, Say Health Experts
2 mins
Morning Sunlight Exposure: A Boost for Energy and Circadian Rhythm, Say Health Experts
Hamilton Non-Profits Aim to Combat Opioid Crisis with Innovative Shelter Project
2 mins
Hamilton Non-Profits Aim to Combat Opioid Crisis with Innovative Shelter Project
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
16 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
17 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
17 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
20 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
21 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
22 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app