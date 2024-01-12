Deputies and Firefighters in Flagler County, Florida, Conduct Dramatic Rescue of Grandmother and Child

Body camera footage from Flagler County, Florida, paints a dramatic picture of a rescue operation that unfolded on January 5th. Deputies and firefighters from the Palm Coast Fire Department worked tirelessly to extricate a grandmother and her granddaughter from a perilously submerged vehicle, averting a potential tragedy.

Deputies Respond to a Distressing Scene

Deputies arrived at a distressing scene where a car had veered off the road and crashed into a ditch filled with water. A dazed and bleeding man was found outside the car. Inside, a woman and her small granddaughter were trapped. The car was precariously positioned just above the water level, posing a significant challenge to the rescue operation.

Intense Rescue Operation Saves Lives

The Palm Coast Fire Department, working in tandem with the deputies, managed to gain access to the vehicle. The baby, still strapped in her car seat, was pulled to safety first. Her head was barely above water level, and yet, she was alert and conscious when rescued. The grandmother was extracted next. Despite suffering from heavy bleeding and evident pain, she was successfully extricated by a firefighter.

Aftermath of the Crash

The three victims were swiftly transported to AdventHealth-Palm Coast for treatment. However, their current conditions remain undisclosed. The Florida Highway Patrol has taken over the investigation of the crash.

The body camera footage, later released, captured the tense moments of the rescue operation and the palpable relief of the deputies and firefighters involved once the victims were safely extracted. Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly expressed his commendation of the deputies and fire department, crediting their concerted efforts for the survival of the crash victims.

What could have been a tragic start to the year was averted, thanks to the swift response and unwavering determination of the deputies and firefighters. Their actions serve as a testament to the exceptional dedication and bravery of our first responders.