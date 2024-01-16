Deonta L. Harris Identified as Man Found in Chesterfield County Pond

On a crisp Wednesday morning of January 10th, the Chesterfield County Police Department was called to a scene that would unfold to reveal a grim discovery. The body of a man, later identified as 39-year-old Deonta L. Harris from Petersburg, was found in a pond located in the 6400 block of Belmont Road.

Efforts in Recovery

Upon the discovery, the police department enlisted the aid of the Chesterfield County Fire and EMS to recover the body from the pond. According to the police reports, the recovery operation was successful, and the body was subsequently taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for further procedures.

Investigation Continues

Despite the unsettling nature of the discovery, the Chesterfield County Police Department has announced that, as of January 16th, they do not suspect any foul play in Harris's death. Nonetheless, the investigation into the circumstances surrounding Harris's death is ongoing.

Public Appeal

In a bid to glean more information on the incident, the police department is urging anyone with potential insights to come forward. A contact number has been provided for this purpose, marking a plea for community assistance in piecing together the final moments of Deonta L. Harris.