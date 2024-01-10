Denver Hit-and-Run: Fatal Collision Sparks Citywide Manhunt

A fatal collision unfolded in the early hours of New Year’s Day in Denver, near Parkfield Lake Park, involving a 2007 Dodge Grand Caravan and an Acura. The incident transpired at the intersection of East 53rd Avenue and North Chambers Road, nestled between the Montebello and Gateway-Green Valley Ranch neighborhoods. The driver of the Acura was pronounced dead at the scene while the one behind the wheel of the Dodge made a hasty escape on foot, managing to elude the authorities for a week now.

Reckless Driving at High Speeds

The Denver Police Department reported that witnesses observed the Dodge being driven recklessly at high speeds prior to the crash. It is suspected that the driver of the Dodge was under the influence at the time of the accident, although it was believed that the driver of the Acura was not. This unfortunate incident has reinforced the dire consequences of reckless driving and the potential dangers of driving under the influence.

A Call for Public Assistance

Authorities are now seeking information from the public to help identify the fleeing driver. Denver Metro Crime Stoppers has stepped up to offer a cash reward of up to $2,000 for tips leading to the identification of the suspect. Tipsters can report anonymously by calling 720-913-7867, ensuring that those with valuable information can contribute without fear of retaliation or legal repercussions.

A City on Alert

This fatal hit-and-run has put the city on alert, underscoring the need for more stringent road safety measures and a renewed commitment to responsible driving. As the search for the suspect continues, Denver residents are urged to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activities that could aid in the investigation.