en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Denver Hit-and-Run: Fatal Collision Sparks Citywide Manhunt

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 10, 2024 at 9:57 am EST
Denver Hit-and-Run: Fatal Collision Sparks Citywide Manhunt

A fatal collision unfolded in the early hours of New Year’s Day in Denver, near Parkfield Lake Park, involving a 2007 Dodge Grand Caravan and an Acura. The incident transpired at the intersection of East 53rd Avenue and North Chambers Road, nestled between the Montebello and Gateway-Green Valley Ranch neighborhoods. The driver of the Acura was pronounced dead at the scene while the one behind the wheel of the Dodge made a hasty escape on foot, managing to elude the authorities for a week now.

Reckless Driving at High Speeds

The Denver Police Department reported that witnesses observed the Dodge being driven recklessly at high speeds prior to the crash. It is suspected that the driver of the Dodge was under the influence at the time of the accident, although it was believed that the driver of the Acura was not. This unfortunate incident has reinforced the dire consequences of reckless driving and the potential dangers of driving under the influence.

A Call for Public Assistance

Authorities are now seeking information from the public to help identify the fleeing driver. Denver Metro Crime Stoppers has stepped up to offer a cash reward of up to $2,000 for tips leading to the identification of the suspect. Tipsters can report anonymously by calling 720-913-7867, ensuring that those with valuable information can contribute without fear of retaliation or legal repercussions.

A City on Alert

This fatal hit-and-run has put the city on alert, underscoring the need for more stringent road safety measures and a renewed commitment to responsible driving. As the search for the suspect continues, Denver residents are urged to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activities that could aid in the investigation.

0
Accidents United States
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
49 seconds ago
Norwood Driver Survives Submersion in Floodwater: A Struggle for Survival and Swift Rescue
In the pre-dawn hours of a typical Wednesday, the quiet town of Norwood was suddenly stirred by a distressing event. Amid the chaos of an overnight storm, a driver found themselves in a perilous position when their car became submerged in floodwaters. The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. on Upland Road, in the vicinity of
Norwood Driver Survives Submersion in Floodwater: A Struggle for Survival and Swift Rescue
Tragic Maritime Accident Off Lesvos Coast: A Tale of Migrant Crisis
13 mins ago
Tragic Maritime Accident Off Lesvos Coast: A Tale of Migrant Crisis
Multiple Vehicle Incidents Cause Highway Closures and Delays Near Kamloops
13 mins ago
Multiple Vehicle Incidents Cause Highway Closures and Delays Near Kamloops
Car Accident Damages Historic Sullivan County Bridge, Causes Road Closures
6 mins ago
Car Accident Damages Historic Sullivan County Bridge, Causes Road Closures
Accidental Missile Strike Sparks Blaze at Chabahar Petrochemical Complex
8 mins ago
Accidental Missile Strike Sparks Blaze at Chabahar Petrochemical Complex
RAC Calls for Action on Dazzling Car Headlights: A Growing Road Safety Hazard
11 mins ago
RAC Calls for Action on Dazzling Car Headlights: A Growing Road Safety Hazard
Latest Headlines
World News
Detroit Lions' Resurgence Revitalizes City's Spirit
2 mins
Detroit Lions' Resurgence Revitalizes City's Spirit
Tragic Death of UK Mother in Turkey: A Cautionary Tale About Cosmetic Surgery Risks Abroad
2 mins
Tragic Death of UK Mother in Turkey: A Cautionary Tale About Cosmetic Surgery Risks Abroad
New York Residents Anticipate More Daylight and Strategies to Combat Seasonal Depression
2 mins
New York Residents Anticipate More Daylight and Strategies to Combat Seasonal Depression
Germany's Far-Right AfD Party's Controversial 'Masterplan' for Mass Deportations
2 mins
Germany's Far-Right AfD Party's Controversial 'Masterplan' for Mass Deportations
Mysterious White Powder Causes Numbness in Subway Customer in Reno
3 mins
Mysterious White Powder Causes Numbness in Subway Customer in Reno
Undefeated Wrestler Peter Rincan: A Rising Star in High School Sports
4 mins
Undefeated Wrestler Peter Rincan: A Rising Star in High School Sports
Chasing Symmetry: Rebecca Chadwick's Journey Through Hair Transplants
5 mins
Chasing Symmetry: Rebecca Chadwick's Journey Through Hair Transplants
Enlightened Expands Product Line with the Introduction of Nutritious Frozen Yogurt Bark
6 mins
Enlightened Expands Product Line with the Introduction of Nutritious Frozen Yogurt Bark
DL-BMD: Revolutionizing Osteoporosis Screening with Deep Learning
7 mins
DL-BMD: Revolutionizing Osteoporosis Screening with Deep Learning
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
1 hour
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
3 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
3 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
3 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
3 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
3 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
4 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
4 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
4 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app