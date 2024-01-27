Demetrius Coles: A Tragic Tale of Homelessness, Mental Illness, and Addiction in Vancouver

In the heart of Vancouver, on the intersection of West Ninth and Columbia streets, a tragic scene unfolded just five days before Christmas in 2023. Demetrius Coles, a homeless man known for his kindness and big smile, was found dead, his body engulfed in flames. Marking the 45th death among the homeless community that year, his demise has brought the city's homeless crisis into sharp focus.

Struggle with Mental Illness and Addiction

At just 30 years old, Coles had been living on the streets since he was around 15. He battled both schizophrenia and drug addiction. His family suspects his cause of death was an accidental overdose, positing that he might have set himself on fire while using a torch to smoke fentanyl. This speculation shines a distressing light on the struggles faced by those battling mental illness and addiction while living on the streets.

A Life Remembered

Despite the adversities he faced, Coles is remembered fondly by those who knew him. His intelligence, his joy, and his kindness are frequently noted. He had a significant impact on the people he encountered, from sharing his lunch with a local artist to making massive breakfasts for his loved ones. His generosity and resilience, even amid his struggles, are poignant reminders of the humanity often overlooked in the homeless population.

The Community's Role in Support

Coles' story underscores the role of the community in supporting vulnerable individuals. His mother, who also experienced homelessness, organized a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for his funeral. Her actions emphasize the belief that regardless of his circumstances, Coles deserved to be remembered and celebrated. This narrative is a compelling call to action for society to step up and support those who, like Coles, are battling the harsh realities of homelessness, mental illness, and addiction.