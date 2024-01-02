en English
Accidents

Delhi’s Trial by Fire: DFS Data Reflects on a Year of Challenges

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:20 am EST
Delhi’s Trial by Fire: DFS Data Reflects on a Year of Challenges

In a year marked by a significant number of fire incidents, Delhi mourned the loss of 59 lives in 2023, as revealed by data from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS). The state-owned emergency service, responsible for addressing fire and rescue calls within the National Capital Territory of Delhi in India, grappled with 15,610 fire-related calls throughout the year. Despite the tragic fatalities, the service demonstrated resilience and prowess, successfully rescuing 689 individuals from various fire emergencies.

Peak in Fire Incidents and Variations in Fatalities

The DFS data also revealed a peak in fire incidents in November, with the service receiving 1,800 calls and reporting eight fatalities. A monthly breakdown of fatalities due to fire incidents uncovers a varying number of deaths throughout the year. While the highest number of deaths occurred in March, with a count of 14, the lowest was in August, with a single fatality.

Delhi Fire Services: A Closer Look

The DFS, a critical pillar in Delhi’s emergency response infrastructure, operates with a workforce of 3,616 personnel. This includes 3,280 firefighters and 289 mechanics working tirelessly across 61 fire stations. Despite the challenging circumstances of 2023, the service continued to uphold its mission, responding to a significant number of calls, though short of its annual average of 22,000 fire and rescue calls.

Reflections on the State of Fire Safety

The data offers a sobering reflection on fire safety in Delhi, underscoring the crucial role of the DFS in safeguarding the city’s residents. While the DFS continues to strive towards minimizing the number of fire incidents and related fatalities, the figures from 2023 serve as a stern reminder of the persistent challenges that lie ahead in the realm of fire safety.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

