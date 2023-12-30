en English
Accidents

Delhi Couple’s Pre-Wedding Shoot by Ganga River Turns Near Fatal: Swift SDRF Response Averts Tragedy

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:36 pm EST
Delhi Couple’s Pre-Wedding Shoot by Ganga River Turns Near Fatal: Swift SDRF Response Averts Tragedy

On a day that was supposed to be filled with joy and anticipation, a Delhi couple found themselves in a perilous situation during their pre-wedding photo shoot by the Ganga river in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand. The couple, Manas Kheda and Anjali Aneja, were nearly drowned when the water level abruptly rose, trapping them in the river currents.

Photo Shoot Takes a Dangerous Turn

The couple had chosen a picturesque spot in Singtali on the Ganga river for their photo shoot. As they posed in a tent in the middle of the river, an unexpected increase in the water level caught them off guard. Manas Kheda lost his footing in the process of trying to escape the rising waters and became unconscious.

The Timely Intervention of the State Disaster Response Force

Witnesses to the couple’s distress swiftly alerted the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). The SDRF team, trained to respond to emergencies such as these, rapidly reached the scene on rafts. They successfully rescued the couple from the treacherous waters, demonstrating their effectiveness in emergency situations.

Immediate Medical Attention and Further Implications

Manas received immediate first aid on site before being transported to a hospital for further medical attention. This incident underscores the potential risks associated with photo shoots in natural settings, especially in areas prone to sudden changes in environmental conditions. It’s a stark reminder of the need for careful planning and risk assessment when choosing locations for such events.

Accidents India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

