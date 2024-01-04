Deer-Caused Collision on Maryland Route 6 Leads to Serious Consequences

On the afternoon of January 2, 2024, a quiet stretch of Maryland Route 6, also known as Port Tobacco Road, was transformed into a scene of destruction. A Nissan Altima and a Toyota Tundra were involved in a collision instigated by a deer. The incident occurred around 3:44 P.M. near Poorhouse Road, and the aftermath painted a grim picture of the dangers lurking on rural roads.

Unexpected Encounter with Wildlife

The Maryland State Police from the La Plata Barrack and the MSP CRASH Team were quick to arrive at the scene. Their preliminary investigation revealed a sequence of events that defied the ordinary. A Nissan Altima, driven by Latoya Brassell, 50, of Waldorf, was traveling eastbound with a 13-year-old juvenile passenger. The car hit a deer that had suddenly ventured onto the road. This collision set off a chain reaction of devastating events. The deer became airborne and collided with a westbound Toyota Tundra, driven by Gregory Gauvin, 63, of Welcome.

From Road to Airborne to Road

The deer, now a projectile, crashed into the Toyota’s passenger compartment, striking the driver. It then exited through the rear window, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. The Toyota, now out of control, veered off the road and collided with several trees. The condition of Mr. Gauvin, struck by the deer inside his vehicle, is yet to be disclosed.

A Call for Witnesses

The state police are continuing their investigation into this unusual accident. They have called for any witnesses to come forward and provide information to Sergeant J. Zimmerman. In an unfortunate coincidence, emergency services had to respond to another serious collision on the same road. This second collision involved a vehicle that had crashed into a tree, leaving the driver trapped and unresponsive. The individual was pronounced dead at the scene. The police are investigating whether a second vehicle was involved in this collision. As a result, traffic delays were expected due to the reconstruction efforts on Port Tobacco Road.