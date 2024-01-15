Decrease in Road Accidents and Fatalities in Edo State, Nigeria

In 2023, Edo State in Nigeria was the scene of 194 road accidents, a grim statistic that resulted in the loss of 100 lives and injuries to 536 individuals. Paul Okpe, the Edo State’s Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), provided these figures and compared them with the previous year’s data.

In 2022, the state had recorded 257 accidents, which caused 140 fatalities. Thus, there was a noticeable decrease in both the number of accidents and fatalities in 2023, marking an improvement in road safety.

Root Causes of Accidents

According to Okpe, the primary cause of these accidents was a range of traffic violations. These included brake failure, over-speeding, driving against traffic, drunk driving, and the use of phones while driving. Each of these factors contributed to the overall accident toll, emphasizing the importance of proper driving etiquette and vehicle maintenance.

Okpe underscored the need for motorists to adhere to traffic rules and regulations. He suggested that embracing a culture of safety on the roads could lead to a further reduction in accident rates. These figures serve as a stark reminder of the potential consequences of reckless driving and the importance of adhering to traffic rules.