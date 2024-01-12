en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Debris of the Missing Indian Air Force An-32 Aircraft Discovered Over Bay of Bengal

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:52 am EST
Debris of the Missing Indian Air Force An-32 Aircraft Discovered Over Bay of Bengal

In a significant revelation, the Defence Ministry has announced the discovery of debris from the missing Indian Air Force (IAF) An-32 transport aircraft. The aircraft, with the registration number K-2743, disappeared over the Bay of Bengal while en route from Chennai to Port Blair. The identification of the debris signals a major breakthrough in the search and rescue operation that was launched in the wake of the aircraft’s disappearance.

Finding Closure

The discovery brings a grim closure to the families of the 29 personnel onboard. Their agonising wait for news comes to an end, as a Court of Inquiry had previously concluded that all personnel were to be presumed dead. The recovery of the debris will aid in piecing together the events leading to the mishap, providing crucial information about the fate of the missing aircraft.

Underwater Exploration

An autonomous underwater vehicle was deployed to locate the aircraft at a depth of 3,400m in the Bay of Bengal. The National Institute of Ocean Technology managed to locate the debris approximately 140 nautical miles from the Chennai coast. The search images indicate the presence of a crashed aircraft, confirming the assumption that the debris belongs to the missing An-32.

Investigation and Future Measures

The Defence Ministry is likely to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident to determine the cause. This crucial discovery will intensify recovery and investigative efforts, enabling the authorities to prevent similar occurrences in the future. The identification of the debris also confirms the crash site, marking an important step in the investigation process.

0
Accidents India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
6 mins ago
Perth-Based Early Learning Service Fined Over Toddler's Distressing Ordeal
Australians are reeling in the wake of a shocking incident at MercyCare Early Learning in Heathridge, a suburb in the northern part of Perth. The early learning service has been fined after a two-year-old child was inadvertently left locked in a shed on a day when temperatures soared to a sweltering 30 degrees Celsius. The
Perth-Based Early Learning Service Fined Over Toddler's Distressing Ordeal
Elderly Couple Rescued from House Fire in Cheselbourne: The Role of Preparedness and Smoke Hoods
40 mins ago
Elderly Couple Rescued from House Fire in Cheselbourne: The Role of Preparedness and Smoke Hoods
Senior PDP Leader Raises Security Concerns After Mehbooba Mufti's Vehicle Accident
47 mins ago
Senior PDP Leader Raises Security Concerns After Mehbooba Mufti's Vehicle Accident
Germantown Man Charged in Fatal Two-Car Collision
12 mins ago
Germantown Man Charged in Fatal Two-Car Collision
85-Year-Old Woman Dies in Bus Collision in Hackney: Witnesses Urged to Come Forward
31 mins ago
85-Year-Old Woman Dies in Bus Collision in Hackney: Witnesses Urged to Come Forward
Fatal Head-On Collision Shakes Sydney's Western Region
37 mins ago
Fatal Head-On Collision Shakes Sydney's Western Region
Latest Headlines
World News
Italy Opts for Peace Advocacy Over Military Action in Yemen Conflict
50 seconds
Italy Opts for Peace Advocacy Over Military Action in Yemen Conflict
Israel Refutes Genocide Allegations at UN Court
50 seconds
Israel Refutes Genocide Allegations at UN Court
Gyms: A Hotbed for Bacteria, Yeast, and Mold, Finds CBC Investigation
56 seconds
Gyms: A Hotbed for Bacteria, Yeast, and Mold, Finds CBC Investigation
US Trade Representative Katherine Tai to Discuss Key Trade Issues with India
1 min
US Trade Representative Katherine Tai to Discuss Key Trade Issues with India
Amir Hussain Lone: The Armless Para Cricketer Defying Odds
1 min
Amir Hussain Lone: The Armless Para Cricketer Defying Odds
Study Reveals Increased Mortality with Newly Diagnosed AF in COVID-19 Patients
1 min
Study Reveals Increased Mortality with Newly Diagnosed AF in COVID-19 Patients
Jordan Accuses Israel of War Crimes, Warns of Increasing Instability
2 mins
Jordan Accuses Israel of War Crimes, Warns of Increasing Instability
Controversy Erupts as Achakzai Claims Dr. Mahrang Baloch's Social Media Accounts Operated from India
2 mins
Controversy Erupts as Achakzai Claims Dr. Mahrang Baloch's Social Media Accounts Operated from India
Taiwan's Youth Poised to Influence Political Landscape as Third Party Gains Traction
2 mins
Taiwan's Youth Poised to Influence Political Landscape as Third Party Gains Traction
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
37 mins
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
44 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
3 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
4 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
20 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
21 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app