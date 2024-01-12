Debris of the Missing Indian Air Force An-32 Aircraft Discovered Over Bay of Bengal

In a significant revelation, the Defence Ministry has announced the discovery of debris from the missing Indian Air Force (IAF) An-32 transport aircraft. The aircraft, with the registration number K-2743, disappeared over the Bay of Bengal while en route from Chennai to Port Blair. The identification of the debris signals a major breakthrough in the search and rescue operation that was launched in the wake of the aircraft’s disappearance.

Finding Closure

The discovery brings a grim closure to the families of the 29 personnel onboard. Their agonising wait for news comes to an end, as a Court of Inquiry had previously concluded that all personnel were to be presumed dead. The recovery of the debris will aid in piecing together the events leading to the mishap, providing crucial information about the fate of the missing aircraft.

Underwater Exploration

An autonomous underwater vehicle was deployed to locate the aircraft at a depth of 3,400m in the Bay of Bengal. The National Institute of Ocean Technology managed to locate the debris approximately 140 nautical miles from the Chennai coast. The search images indicate the presence of a crashed aircraft, confirming the assumption that the debris belongs to the missing An-32.

Investigation and Future Measures

The Defence Ministry is likely to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident to determine the cause. This crucial discovery will intensify recovery and investigative efforts, enabling the authorities to prevent similar occurrences in the future. The identification of the debris also confirms the crash site, marking an important step in the investigation process.