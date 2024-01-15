Deadly Single-Vehicle Accident Shakes Renton Community

In the early hours of January 14, a devastating single-vehicle accident unfolded in Renton, leaving one dead and several injured, including children. The accident transpired on the intersection of Benson Drive South and Southeast 172nd Street, when the vehicle veered off the road and collided with a tree at high speed.

Details of the Accident

The ill-fated vehicle was carrying six passengers - four adults and two children. Tragically, one adult succumbed to injuries at the crash site. The survivors, including the driver, were rushed to local hospitals with injuries that, thankfully, were not life-threatening.

Response and Investigation

The Renton Police Department responded promptly to the incident, managing traffic flow and launching an immediate on-scene investigation. To facilitate this, road closures were put into effect temporarily, spanning from Benson Road South to South 27th Place.

Road Reopened

The public was kept updated throughout the ordeal, with the police issuing an update at 6:53 a.m. on the same day. The statement confirmed the reopening of the impacted roadway to public use, marking the end of a tragic episode that has undoubtedly left a lasting impact on the community.