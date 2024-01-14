Deadly Rain-Triggered Landslide in Northwestern Colombia: A Race Against Time for Rescue Teams

Northwestern Colombia has been thrown into mourning following a deadly landslide that claimed at least 33 lives, a significant number of them children. This disaster, triggered by over 24 hours of intense rainfall, occurred on a road connecting the cities of Medellin and Quibdo in the Choco department. The area is currently a scene of relentless rescue efforts, as firefighters, soldiers, and local residents work tirelessly, navigating through deep mud and rubble in search of survivors.

Government Response and Ongoing Rescue Operations

Colombian Vice President Francia Marquez expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy and President Gustavo Petro has committed all available resources to assist in the rescue efforts. So far, 17 bodies have been transported to morgues, with five identified by forensic examiners. The rescue operations continue to be strenuous due to the persisting heavy rains in the region which have been complicating the extraction process.

The Risk of More Landslides

Despite some parts of the country experiencing drought, warnings of potential heavy rains have been issued in the region. The Ombudsman’s Office has also voiced concerns about the high risk of additional landslides and urged for necessary measures to protect those at risk. This tragedy echoes a previous landslide in the same area in December 2022, which had claimed at least 27 lives.

Colombia’s Vulnerability to Natural Disasters

This event underscores Colombia’s susceptibility to natural disasters, particularly landslides. The heavy rains, coupled with the country’s mountainous terrain, have often resulted in similar catastrophes. The road has been closed by Colombia’s National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD), pointing to the severity of the situation. As the search for survivors continues, the nation waits with bated breath, hoping for the best, but prepared for the worst.