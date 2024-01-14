en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Deadly Rain-Triggered Landslide in Northwestern Colombia: A Race Against Time for Rescue Teams

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:13 pm EST
Deadly Rain-Triggered Landslide in Northwestern Colombia: A Race Against Time for Rescue Teams

Northwestern Colombia has been thrown into mourning following a deadly landslide that claimed at least 33 lives, a significant number of them children. This disaster, triggered by over 24 hours of intense rainfall, occurred on a road connecting the cities of Medellin and Quibdo in the Choco department. The area is currently a scene of relentless rescue efforts, as firefighters, soldiers, and local residents work tirelessly, navigating through deep mud and rubble in search of survivors.

Government Response and Ongoing Rescue Operations

Colombian Vice President Francia Marquez expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy and President Gustavo Petro has committed all available resources to assist in the rescue efforts. So far, 17 bodies have been transported to morgues, with five identified by forensic examiners. The rescue operations continue to be strenuous due to the persisting heavy rains in the region which have been complicating the extraction process.

The Risk of More Landslides

Despite some parts of the country experiencing drought, warnings of potential heavy rains have been issued in the region. The Ombudsman’s Office has also voiced concerns about the high risk of additional landslides and urged for necessary measures to protect those at risk. This tragedy echoes a previous landslide in the same area in December 2022, which had claimed at least 27 lives.

Colombia’s Vulnerability to Natural Disasters

This event underscores Colombia’s susceptibility to natural disasters, particularly landslides. The heavy rains, coupled with the country’s mountainous terrain, have often resulted in similar catastrophes. The road has been closed by Colombia’s National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD), pointing to the severity of the situation. As the search for survivors continues, the nation waits with bated breath, hoping for the best, but prepared for the worst.

0
Accidents Colombia Weather
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
19 mins ago
Islamabad Capital Police Mourns Loss of Assistant Sub-Inspector Muhammad Yaqoob
In a somber gathering marked by both grief and respect, the city of Taxila bid farewell to Assistant Sub-Inspector Muhammad Yaqoob, a dedicated officer of the Islamabad Capital Police. Yaqoob, who was stationed at the High Security Zone of Islamabad, tragically lost his life in a road accident. His untimely demise has not only left
Islamabad Capital Police Mourns Loss of Assistant Sub-Inspector Muhammad Yaqoob
Accident-Prone Areas in Kozhikode: Surveillance Cameras and Black Spots Not Enough?
29 mins ago
Accident-Prone Areas in Kozhikode: Surveillance Cameras and Black Spots Not Enough?
Charred Body Found in Car Fire in Thiruvambady, Kozhikode: A Case of Suspected Suicide
35 mins ago
Charred Body Found in Car Fire in Thiruvambady, Kozhikode: A Case of Suspected Suicide
Candle Ignition Triggers Major Fire at Coquitlam Homeless Encampment
19 mins ago
Candle Ignition Triggers Major Fire at Coquitlam Homeless Encampment
Iowa Fire Departments Battle Multiple House Fires in West Lake Okoboji
20 mins ago
Iowa Fire Departments Battle Multiple House Fires in West Lake Okoboji
Ammonia Leak Swiftly Contained at University of Victoria's Ian Stewart Complex
24 mins ago
Ammonia Leak Swiftly Contained at University of Victoria's Ian Stewart Complex
Latest Headlines
World News
Buckingham Palace Contemplated Regency Amid Queen Elizabeth II's Deteriorating Health
33 seconds
Buckingham Palace Contemplated Regency Amid Queen Elizabeth II's Deteriorating Health
Innocence Lost: The Human Cost of the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
4 mins
Innocence Lost: The Human Cost of the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
Kano State Celebrates Supreme Court's Affirmation of Governor Yusuf's Victory
6 mins
Kano State Celebrates Supreme Court's Affirmation of Governor Yusuf's Victory
Safety First: CAF President Patrice Motsepe Expresses Confidence in Measures for 2023 Cup of Nations
8 mins
Safety First: CAF President Patrice Motsepe Expresses Confidence in Measures for 2023 Cup of Nations
Tony Dungy Criticizes 'Taylor Swift Effect' in NFL: A Debate on Player Empowerment
16 mins
Tony Dungy Criticizes 'Taylor Swift Effect' in NFL: A Debate on Player Empowerment
Miami Seals Hard-Fought Victory Over Virginia Tech in a Closely Contested Game
17 mins
Miami Seals Hard-Fought Victory Over Virginia Tech in a Closely Contested Game
Kansas City Chiefs Battle Extreme Cold in Historic Playoff Game
18 mins
Kansas City Chiefs Battle Extreme Cold in Historic Playoff Game
Injury Sidelines Clarkson, Young Steps Up for Central Stags
19 mins
Injury Sidelines Clarkson, Young Steps Up for Central Stags
MSUM Dragons Basketball: First Defeat of the Season at the Hands of Sioux Falls
19 mins
MSUM Dragons Basketball: First Defeat of the Season at the Hands of Sioux Falls
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
4 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
4 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
5 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
7 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
10 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
10 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app