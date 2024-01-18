Deadly News Helicopter Crash in New Jersey: No Engine Issues Found

In a tragic incident that shook New Jersey, a television news helicopter crashed, claiming the lives of two onboard. The ill-fated Agusta A109E, affiliated with a local station, went down in a residential area during a test flight. Miraculously, no homes were hit, and there were no injuries reported on the ground. The impact sparked a fire, which was promptly extinguished by emergency services.

NTSB Investigation Underway

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is diligently investigating the cause of the crash. The initial report suggests that the aircraft had undergone maintenance the night before, including the replacement of a part associated with engine control. Yet, the preliminary examination of the engine and its components did not reveal any malfunctions or failures that would have precluded normal operation.

On the fateful day, the helicopter was conducting a test flight with a pilot and a mechanic onboard. As the helicopter was returning from its assignment, it drifted right, started to descend and finally crashed in a forest. The crash led to an immediate fire, damaging the engine that had separated from the airframe.