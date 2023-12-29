Deadly Multi-Vehicle Pile-up in Turkey’s Sakarya Province: 10 Dead, 57 Injured

In a tragic turn of events, a deadly traffic accident has claimed the lives of 10 people and left 57 others injured in Turkey’s Sakarya province. The incident, involving a seven-vehicle pile-up, occurred on the Northern Marmara Highway—a vital artery some 150 kilometers from Istanbul. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the horrific event that unfolded amidst dense fog and low visibility.

The Unfolding Tragedy

The multi-vehicle crash, which occurred in conditions of dense fog and significantly low visibility, involved three intercity buses among other vehicles. Preliminary reports suggest that the adverse weather conditions were likely contributing factors to the accident. Authorities believe some casualties occurred when passengers, in the chaos that ensued, stepped out of their vehicles and were struck by oncoming traffic.

Emergency Response

Emergency services were rapidly dispatched to the scene, and the injured were quickly transported to nearby medical facilities. Seven of the injured are reported to be in serious condition, battling for their lives. The Governor of Sakarya province confirmed the number of casualties and injuries, lauding the concerted efforts of all local authorities and rescue teams in managing the crisis.

Implications and Investigation

The accident brought traffic to a standstill, causing significant congestion on the highway towards Istanbul. The stretch of road remains closed for traffic, as an investigation has been launched to ascertain the exact chain of events leading up to the accident. The catastrophic accident underscores the perils of adverse weather conditions on road safety and has cast a long, somber shadow over the province of Sakarya.

Always in pursuit of truth and unfiltered reporting, we urge our readers to follow us on our social media platforms—Odysee, Facebook, Telegram, and ‘X’—to stay abreast with the developments of this tragic event and more news around the world.