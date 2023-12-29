en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Deadly Multi-Vehicle Pile-up in Turkey’s Sakarya Province: 10 Dead, 57 Injured

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:21 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 3:15 pm EST
Deadly Multi-Vehicle Pile-up in Turkey’s Sakarya Province: 10 Dead, 57 Injured

In a tragic turn of events, a deadly traffic accident has claimed the lives of 10 people and left 57 others injured in Turkey’s Sakarya province. The incident, involving a seven-vehicle pile-up, occurred on the Northern Marmara Highway—a vital artery some 150 kilometers from Istanbul. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the horrific event that unfolded amidst dense fog and low visibility.

The Unfolding Tragedy

The multi-vehicle crash, which occurred in conditions of dense fog and significantly low visibility, involved three intercity buses among other vehicles. Preliminary reports suggest that the adverse weather conditions were likely contributing factors to the accident. Authorities believe some casualties occurred when passengers, in the chaos that ensued, stepped out of their vehicles and were struck by oncoming traffic.

Emergency Response

Emergency services were rapidly dispatched to the scene, and the injured were quickly transported to nearby medical facilities. Seven of the injured are reported to be in serious condition, battling for their lives. The Governor of Sakarya province confirmed the number of casualties and injuries, lauding the concerted efforts of all local authorities and rescue teams in managing the crisis.

Implications and Investigation

The accident brought traffic to a standstill, causing significant congestion on the highway towards Istanbul. The stretch of road remains closed for traffic, as an investigation has been launched to ascertain the exact chain of events leading up to the accident. The catastrophic accident underscores the perils of adverse weather conditions on road safety and has cast a long, somber shadow over the province of Sakarya.

Always in pursuit of truth and unfiltered reporting, we urge our readers to follow us on our social media platforms—Odysee, Facebook, Telegram, and ‘X’—to stay abreast with the developments of this tragic event and more news around the world.

0
Accidents Social Issues Turkey
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Tragic Road Accident in Nakuru: A Harrowing Reminder of Kenya's Road Safety Challenges

By Israel Ojoko

Fatal Christmas Day Collision Claims Life of 84-Year-Old Man on Shetland

By Nitish Verma

Mercedes Benz EQB Electric Vehicle Catches Fire at Johor Baru Showroom

By BNN Correspondents

Nakuru Tragedy: Road Accident Claims Seven Lives, Amplifies Call for Enhanced Road Safety

By Israel Ojoko

Bizarre Fireworks Explosion in Car Alters New Year's Eve Plans ...
@Accidents · 2 hours
Bizarre Fireworks Explosion in Car Alters New Year's Eve Plans ...
heart comment 0
British Tour Guide Survives 15-hour Ordeal in Mozambique’s Komati River

By BNN Correspondents

British Tour Guide Survives 15-hour Ordeal in Mozambique's Komati River
22-Year-Old Motorcyclist Critically Injured in Wiley Park Collision

By Hadeel Hashem

22-Year-Old Motorcyclist Critically Injured in Wiley Park Collision
Fatal Joyride in China: A Sobering Reminder of the Perils of Reckless Driving

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Fatal Joyride in China: A Sobering Reminder of the Perils of Reckless Driving
Alleged Drunken Cop Causes E-Rickshaw Driver’s Death: A Community Cries for Justice

By Rafia Tasleem

Alleged Drunken Cop Causes E-Rickshaw Driver's Death: A Community Cries for Justice
Latest Headlines
World News
Uganda in 2023: A Tapestry of Progress and Unity
31 seconds
Uganda in 2023: A Tapestry of Progress and Unity
The Challenging Journey of Heart Transplant Patients: From Evaluation to Lifelong Commitment
1 min
The Challenging Journey of Heart Transplant Patients: From Evaluation to Lifelong Commitment
Unison Scotland Chief Calls for Transparency Over Possible Public Sector Cuts
2 mins
Unison Scotland Chief Calls for Transparency Over Possible Public Sector Cuts
National Rehabilitation Centre to Redefine UK Healthcare Landscape
3 mins
National Rehabilitation Centre to Redefine UK Healthcare Landscape
Uganda's President Museveni Takes Strong Stance Against Corruption Amidst Financial Crisis
4 mins
Uganda's President Museveni Takes Strong Stance Against Corruption Amidst Financial Crisis
Juventus Edges Out AS Roma in a Thrilling Serie A Encounter
5 mins
Juventus Edges Out AS Roma in a Thrilling Serie A Encounter
Kwame A Plus Articulates Socio-Political Views on United Showbiz
5 mins
Kwame A Plus Articulates Socio-Political Views on United Showbiz
2023 in Review: Shifting Political Landscapes, Technological Breakthroughs, and Global Challenges
14 mins
2023 in Review: Shifting Political Landscapes, Technological Breakthroughs, and Global Challenges
Groundbreaking Study Links Placental Group B Streptococcus to Neonatal Risks
16 mins
Groundbreaking Study Links Placental Group B Streptococcus to Neonatal Risks
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
2 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
2 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
2 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
2 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
3 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
3 hours
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
4 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
World Welcomes 2024 Amid Spectacular Celebrations and Heightened Security
4 hours
World Welcomes 2024 Amid Spectacular Celebrations and Heightened Security

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app