Deadly Multi-Vehicle Collision in Turkey Highlights Dangers of Driving in Poor Visibility

A catastrophic chain-reaction crash on the Northern Marmara Highway, located in Sakarya province of northwest Turkey, has resulted in the tragic death of at least 10 people and left 57 others injured. The accident, which unfolded in conditions of dense fog and significantly low visibility, involved a total of seven vehicles. The shocking incident occurred roughly 150 kilometers (93 miles) from Istanbul, showing that poor visibility conditions can lead to significant tragedies on high-speed motorways.

Details of the Tragic Incident

Three buses and a truck were among the seven vehicles involved in the devastating accident. While the exact cause of the incident is yet to be determined, preliminary reports indicate that heavy fog and low visibility were likely contributing factors. This fatal pileup is believed to have been triggered when a vehicle collided with a truck in the poor visibility conditions, leading to a chain-reaction crash. Some passengers reportedly died when they left their vehicles and were subsequently struck by another vehicle. Seven of the injured are in serious condition.

Emergency Response and Investigation

Emergency services were promptly dispatched to the scene of the accident. An investigation into the incident has been launched to ascertain the exact chain of events leading up to the accident, and to identify any potential negligence or malpractice that may have contributed to the tragedy. The severity of the incident underscores the critical importance of exercising extreme caution when driving in conditions of poor visibility.

Other Road Accidents Highlight Dangers

