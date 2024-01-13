en English
Accidents

Deadly Fire Ravages Mollabari Slum in Dhaka’s Karwan Bazar

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:06 am EST
Deadly Fire Ravages Mollabari Slum in Dhaka’s Karwan Bazar

In the early hours of January 13, a catastrophic blaze engulfed the Mollabari slum in Dhaka’s Karwan Bazar. Two lives were lost, their identities yet to be determined, and widespread damage was reported, with around 300 homes left in ruins. The fire reportedly started at 2:23 am, quickly spreading across the slum and causing significant devastation before firefighters could bring it under control at 3:40 am.

Swift Response to the Fire

Upon receiving the distress call, 13 units of firefighters were immediately dispatched to the scene. They fought tirelessly against the flames, managing to extinguish the fire in a little over an hour. The prompt and efficient response of the fire service undoubtedly prevented further escalation of the tragedy.

Tragic Fatalities and Injuries

Aside from the two fatalities, several other slum dwellers suffered injuries. These individuals have been transferred to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn & Plastic Surgery for immediate treatment. The bodies of the deceased, a woman and a child, have been moved to the morgue of Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital.

Awaiting Investigation Results

The cause of the fire remains a mystery. Initial conjecture points towards an electrical short-circuit or a gas line leakage, but a thorough investigation is underway to determine the exact cause. Lt Col Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury, the Director of Operation and Maintenance for Fire Service and Civil Defence, confirmed the fatalities and injuries. He also assured that a comprehensive inquiry will be carried out to prevent such incidents in the future.

0
Accidents Bangladesh Disaster
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

