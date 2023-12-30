en English
Accidents

Deadly Explosion Rocks Belgorod, Russia: Persistent Threat Prompts Evacuation

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:57 pm EST
Deadly Explosion Rocks Belgorod, Russia: Persistent Threat Prompts Evacuation

An explosion erupted in Belgorod, Russia, leaving four people dead amidst a crescendo of fear and confusion. Reports suggest a drone or rocket may have sparked the incident, triggering air alerts indicative of a lurking threat. The regional Governor urged residents to seek immediate shelter, underlining the persistent danger. The unresolved nature of the explosion and the murky circumstances surrounding it amplify the tension.

Revenge in the Wake of Devastation

Russia’s defense ministry promised retaliation following the deadly strike on Belgorod, blaming Ukraine’s military for employing so-called cluster bombs. The assault resulted in at least 14 fatalities, including two children, and left over 100 injured. In response, Russia unleashed 158 missiles and drones across Ukraine, causing 31 civilian deaths and injuring more than 160 others. This offensive inflicted severe damage on infrastructure and residential buildings, leading to casualties across various Ukrainian regions. Ukrainian officials labeled it the worst aerial bombardment since the war began in February 2022.

Belgorod Under Siege

Shelling in the center of Belgorod, a city nestled on the Russian border, claimed 14 lives, including two children, and wounded 108 others. Russian officials held Kyiv accountable for the attack. One strike hit perilously close to a public ice rink in the city’s core. Russia’s Defence Ministry identified the ammunition used as Czech-made Vampire rockets and Olkha cluster munitions. Russian President Vladimir Putin received a briefing on the situation, and the country’s health minister was directed to join a medical and rescue delegation headed to Belgorod from Moscow.

Eye for an Eye

Ukraine’s military intelligence had vowed to retaliate if Russia targeted Ukrainian power stations. On Friday, Russian strikes claimed 39 lives, prompting a response from Ukraine. The Governor of Belgorod region confirmed that 14 people, including three children, were killed, and 108 others were injured, with 15 children in critical condition. Images of damaged buildings in the city were verified by the BBC, and Russia’s children’s rights commissioner disclosed that four children were receiving intensive care treatment at a Belgorod hospital.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

