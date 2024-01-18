Fatal DUI Crash: Two Lives Lost in Three-Vehicle Collision, Carlsbad, California

In January 2024, a three-vehicle collision occurred on Interstate 5 near McClellan-Palomar Airport. The fatal sequence of events involved a speeding gray Hyundai sedan, a Jeep Grand Cherokee, and a white Nissan Altima in Carlsbad, California.

The Cataclysmic Collision

The Hyundai, commandeered by 28-year-old Angela Hays of Corona, was traveling at a deadly velocity when it collided with the Jeep, setting off a chain reaction. The impact was such that the Jeep was flipped over, leaving it vulnerable to further collisions. In a tragic twist of fate, the overturned Jeep was subsequently struck by the Nissan Altima, adding a devastating crescendo to the already catastrophic event.

The Human Toll

The calamitous incident claimed two lives. The female passenger of the Jeep was pronounced dead at the scene, her life extinguished in an instant. The male driver, despite the feverish efforts of emergency medical personnel, succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital. The driver of the Nissan, though spared the same fate, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was rushed to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

Aftermath and Legal Implications

Angela Hays was arrested at the scene by the police on charges of felony DUI and vehicular manslaughter. She was subsequently booked into Vista Detention Facility. Amidst the debris and the tragedy, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) is fervently seeking additional information from the public regarding the accident. In the wake of this tragic event, the law firm Sweet James has stepped forward offering their legal expertise for wrongful death claims to those affected. They encourage victims of such tragedies to seek justice for their immeasurable losses.