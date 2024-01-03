en English
Accidents

Deadly Crash on ‘Dead Man’s Curve’ in Queens Prompts Roadway Review

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:45 pm EST
Deadly Crash on ‘Dead Man’s Curve’ in Queens Prompts Roadway Review

On a notorious section of road in Queens known as ‘dead man’s curve,’ an early Monday morning fatal car accident claimed five lives and left one person injured. This curve, where drivers transition from the Whitestone Expressway to head south on the Cross Island Parkway, is a route frequently used by Long Islanders. The combination of the bend’s severity and factors such as speeding, impairment, or distraction can lead to tragic misjudgments and accidents.

The Tragic Incident

The accident involved a Mazda carrying five people and a Honda with one occupant. The driver of the Mazda, 24-year-old Kazeem Ramsahai, along with his four passengers, all residents of Queens, met a fatal end when their car collided with the Honda, causing the Mazda to flip and trapping its occupants inside. The Honda driver, though critically injured, was rushed to the hospital and is currently stable. The NYPD’s investigation of the incident is ongoing.

Deadly History of ‘Dead Man’s Curve’

This is not the first incident at ‘dead man’s curve.’ A similar fatal accident occurred here in 2007, underscoring the danger this bend presents to drivers. Speeding, identified as a factor in this recent accident, often exacerbates the risk.

Need for Review and Action

In response to this tragedy, Mayor Eric Adams has committed to reviewing the roadways involved. However, the area’s jurisdictional complexities, involving city, state, and Metropolitan Transportation Authority oversight, may hinder the implementation of necessary road improvements. Despite the Vision Zero initiative’s extensive data collection on traffic safety, it seems this information is not being effectively utilized to pre-emptively address hazardous road conditions.

This incident brings to light the broader issue of the aging highway system in the region. Regular analysis and targeted interventions are needed to enhance road safety and prevent future tragedies like the one that unfolded on New Year’s Day.

author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

