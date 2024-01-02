en English
Accidents

Fatal Collision at Haneda Airport Sparks Fire, Claims Five Lives

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:08 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:02 pm EST
Fatal Collision at Haneda Airport Sparks Fire, Claims Five Lives

In a tragic turn of events, a collision occurred at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport between a Japan Airlines passenger jet and a Japan Coast Guard aircraft, leading to a catastrophic fire on the passenger plane. The incident, which has taken the lives of five coast guard crew members, was confirmed by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Remarkably, all 379 passengers and crew aboard the commercial flight managed to escape unharmed.

On the tarmac of Haneda Airport, Tokyo’s primary aviation hub, an unexpected collision between a Japan Airlines passenger jet and a Coast Guard plane culminated in a fatal blaze. The Japan Airlines plane, originating from New Chitose Airport, was destined for central Japan. The smaller Coast Guard aircraft was on a mission to deliver relief aid to Niigata city, a region recently hit by a deadly earthquake.

The impact resulted in the death of all but one of the Coast Guard plane’s crew members. The surviving captain, although severely injured, managed to evacuate the dying aircraft. The passengers and crew of the Japan Airlines flight, numbering 379, were successfully evacuated, with only a few requiring medical attention due to minor injuries or discomfort.

Investigation and Aftermath

As the cause of the collision remains unclear, an in-depth investigation has been launched. Experts from Airbus, the manufacturer of the Japan Airlines A350, are expected to join the investigation. The communication between the air traffic control and the aircraft is said to be a focal point of the ongoing inquiry.

Despite the disaster, Haneda airport’s other runways have resumed operation, and efforts are being made to prevent any disruption in the delivery of relief supplies to the earthquake-stricken areas. However, the airport’s full operational status, particularly flight services, remains uncertain.

Accidents Japan
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

