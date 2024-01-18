en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Deadly Collision at Adenta Barrier Claims Lives, Leaves Many Injured

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 18, 2024 at 5:02 am EST | Updated: Jan 19, 2024 at 7:32 am EST
Deadly Collision at Adenta Barrier Claims Lives, Leaves Many Injured

In an unfortunate event on Thursday, January 18, a tragic collision occurred at the Adenta barrier, claiming at least two lives and leaving several injured. The incident involved a Hyundai commercial vehicle and an Oba-branded cargo truck, both of which suffered significant damage due to the impact.

Details of the Collision

According to eyewitness accounts, the accident happened when one of the vehicles attempted to overtake a line of cars, resulting in a head-on collision. The force of the impact immediately claimed the lives of a driver and one passenger. The names and identities of the deceased have not been disclosed yet.

Further reports indicate that approximately ten other passengers from the commercial vehicle sustained serious injuries. Emergency services were swiftly on the scene, and the injured passengers were rushed to a nearby health facility for immediate medical attention. The condition of these passengers is currently unknown, and health officials have yet to release any statements.

Investigation Underway

The local authorities have initiated an investigation into the accident. Preliminary findings suggest that reckless driving may have been a contributing factor in this tragic incident. However, the investigation is ongoing, and conclusive results are yet to be revealed. This accident serves as a grim reminder of the devastating consequences of negligent driving.

0
Accidents Ghana
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
2 mins ago
Zayn Malik Unfazed After Minor Accident at Paris Fashion Week
Emerging from a five-year hiatus, singer Zayn Malik was back in the public eye at Paris Fashion Week, only to experience an unexpected jolt. As the 31-year-old was being escorted through a bustling crowd, a car going in the wrong direction ran over his foot. Despite the collective gasp from onlookers, Malik remained composed, quickly
Zayn Malik Unfazed After Minor Accident at Paris Fashion Week
Food Truck Engulfed in Flames in Downtown Milwaukee
52 mins ago
Food Truck Engulfed in Flames in Downtown Milwaukee
Toxic Smoke Engulfs Panama City as Large Blaze Erupts at Garbage Dump; Authorities Suspect Arson
1 hour ago
Toxic Smoke Engulfs Panama City as Large Blaze Erupts at Garbage Dump; Authorities Suspect Arson
Vistex Asia CEO Sanjay Shah Dies in Tragic Accident: A Wake-Up Call for Event Safety and a Legacy Remembered
32 mins ago
Vistex Asia CEO Sanjay Shah Dies in Tragic Accident: A Wake-Up Call for Event Safety and a Legacy Remembered
Dust Explosion at Changzhou Metal Workshop Claims Eight Lives
38 mins ago
Dust Explosion at Changzhou Metal Workshop Claims Eight Lives
Kannur-Alappuzha Train Derails: No Injuries Reported
48 mins ago
Kannur-Alappuzha Train Derails: No Injuries Reported
Latest Headlines
World News
Chicago Blackhawks Triumph Over New York Islanders: Seth Jones Scores Decisive Goal
1 min
Chicago Blackhawks Triumph Over New York Islanders: Seth Jones Scores Decisive Goal
Manchester United's Casemiro Attracts Interest from Saudi Pro League
2 mins
Manchester United's Casemiro Attracts Interest from Saudi Pro League
Yami Gautam Takes on Political Intrigue in 'Article 370'
2 mins
Yami Gautam Takes on Political Intrigue in 'Article 370'
Portico Scandal: Former Ministers Summoned to Shed Light on Corruption
2 mins
Portico Scandal: Former Ministers Summoned to Shed Light on Corruption
Chippa United Announces Departures of Augustine Mulenga and Thabiso Lebitso
3 mins
Chippa United Announces Departures of Augustine Mulenga and Thabiso Lebitso
Controversial Death Penalty Bill Proposed in Nebraska
3 mins
Controversial Death Penalty Bill Proposed in Nebraska
Carlos Alcaraz Advances to the Fourth Round of the Australian Open as Young Opponent Retires
3 mins
Carlos Alcaraz Advances to the Fourth Round of the Australian Open as Young Opponent Retires
Woodhaven Warriors Outscore Dearborn Edsel Ford in Basketball Showdown
5 mins
Woodhaven Warriors Outscore Dearborn Edsel Ford in Basketball Showdown
Construction of New Mosque in India's Ayodhya to Commence in May, Announces Muslim Group
5 mins
Construction of New Mosque in India's Ayodhya to Commence in May, Announces Muslim Group
Bobsleigh Duo Clinches World Championships Qualification in Sizzling Performance
1 hour
Bobsleigh Duo Clinches World Championships Qualification in Sizzling Performance
Preparing for Disease X: The Unknown Pathogen and Global Health
2 hours
Preparing for Disease X: The Unknown Pathogen and Global Health
World in Motion: Migrant Exodus, Economic Upheavals, and Geopolitical Shifts
2 hours
World in Motion: Migrant Exodus, Economic Upheavals, and Geopolitical Shifts
Indian CEO Tragically Dies; India and France Elevate Partnership
4 hours
Indian CEO Tragically Dies; India and France Elevate Partnership
January 19, 2024: A Day of Observance and Political Shifts
4 hours
January 19, 2024: A Day of Observance and Political Shifts
Interconnected Events Echo the Complexity of Global Affairs
4 hours
Interconnected Events Echo the Complexity of Global Affairs
Scheana Shay of 'Vanderpump Rules' Discusses Struggle with Postpartum OCD
5 hours
Scheana Shay of 'Vanderpump Rules' Discusses Struggle with Postpartum OCD
Devastating Fire Rages at Bridgend Industrial Estate in South Wales
7 hours
Devastating Fire Rages at Bridgend Industrial Estate in South Wales
Financial Sector Witnesses Positive Shift in 2024: Travelers' Earnings Exceed Expectations
8 hours
Financial Sector Witnesses Positive Shift in 2024: Travelers' Earnings Exceed Expectations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app