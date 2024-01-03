en English
Accidents

Deadly Blasts at Soleimani’s Commemoration: Over 100 Lives Lost

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:38 am EST
Deadly Blasts at Soleimani’s Commemoration: Over 100 Lives Lost

The commemoration of General Qassem Soleimani’s death anniversary in Iran’s southeastern city, Kerman, turned tragic as twin blasts claimed at least 103 lives and inflicted injuries on over 170 others. The devastation occurred on Wednesday, precisely four years after the US drone strike that eliminated the influential Iranian military strategist.

Remembrance Turned Catastrophe

The mournful gathering at Soleimani’s burial site was abruptly shattered by two successive explosions. The first detonation was a mere 700 meters away from the tomb, while the second occurred a kilometer further. The blasts caused widespread mayhem, transforming a solemn remembrance into a scene of carnage and chaos.

Investigation and Accusations

While rescue teams continue their tireless efforts on the ground, the cause of the blasts remains under scrutiny. The incident has been classified as a terrorist attack, but no group has claimed responsibility. Iran has pointed fingers at Israeli agents, though some analysts argue that this incident deviates from Israel’s typical modus operandi in Iran.

Aftermath and Repercussions

The death toll, already standing at 103, is anticipated to rise further. Among the 170 injured, many are in critical condition. Hospitals in Kerman and surrounding areas are on high alert, bracing for the influx of casualties. The identities of the victims remain undisclosed, and there is increasing criticism of the government and local security officials for their inability to ensure the safety of the event.

This incident not only casts a grim shadow over Soleimani’s commemoration but also poses significant questions about regional security, potential international involvement, and the efficacy of Iran’s internal security apparatus. As investigations progress, the world watches, awaiting answers and hoping for justice for the victims.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

