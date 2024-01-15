Dayton House Fire: Woman Arrested and Hospitalized in Connection with Arson

Early Monday morning, a distressing scene unfolded in Dayton as firefighters rushed to a house fire on the 100 block of Parkwood Drive. The emergency services call was made at approximately 12:18 a.m. after initial reports of the fire. Firefighters arrived to witness flames billowing out of a bedroom window of the affected residence, a stark testament to the severity of the incident.

Utility Companies Dispatched to the Scene

As part of the firefighting efforts, utility companies AES Ohio and CenterPoint Energy were also requested on the scene. Their role in such incidents is critical, as they work alongside firefighting teams to ensure the safety of the surrounding area by managing potential risks related to gas and electricity supply.

Woman Hospitalized and Arrested

In a surprising turn of events, a woman was hospitalized and subsequently arrested in connection with the fire. The woman, found on the first floor of the burning house, was rushed to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. However, her involvement in the incident took a darker turn when she was later arrested in relation to the fire, which was found to be a result of arson. The circumstances surrounding her arrest and hospitalization remain undisclosed at this time.

Investigation Continues

The situation remains fluid as investigations into the fire are ongoing. No other injuries have been reported, isolating the incident to the single structure. As the story develops, further updates will be provided to keep the public informed about this unsettling event in Dayton.