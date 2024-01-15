en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Dayton House Fire: Woman Arrested and Hospitalized in Connection with Arson

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:30 am EST
Dayton House Fire: Woman Arrested and Hospitalized in Connection with Arson

Early Monday morning, a distressing scene unfolded in Dayton as firefighters rushed to a house fire on the 100 block of Parkwood Drive. The emergency services call was made at approximately 12:18 a.m. after initial reports of the fire. Firefighters arrived to witness flames billowing out of a bedroom window of the affected residence, a stark testament to the severity of the incident.

Utility Companies Dispatched to the Scene

As part of the firefighting efforts, utility companies AES Ohio and CenterPoint Energy were also requested on the scene. Their role in such incidents is critical, as they work alongside firefighting teams to ensure the safety of the surrounding area by managing potential risks related to gas and electricity supply.

Woman Hospitalized and Arrested

In a surprising turn of events, a woman was hospitalized and subsequently arrested in connection with the fire. The woman, found on the first floor of the burning house, was rushed to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. However, her involvement in the incident took a darker turn when she was later arrested in relation to the fire, which was found to be a result of arson. The circumstances surrounding her arrest and hospitalization remain undisclosed at this time.

Investigation Continues

The situation remains fluid as investigations into the fire are ongoing. No other injuries have been reported, isolating the incident to the single structure. As the story develops, further updates will be provided to keep the public informed about this unsettling event in Dayton.

0
Accidents United States
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
7 mins ago
Hit-and-Run Incident in Mumbai's Ghatkopar: Biker Faces Legal Action
A heinous act of hit-and-run was witnessed in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar area on January 12, where a biker named Surendra More and his unidentified pillion rider are now facing legal consequences. The incident, captured on CCTV, unfolded around noon when the duo struck a woman and her toddler daughter with their speeding motorcycle, only to flee
Hit-and-Run Incident in Mumbai's Ghatkopar: Biker Faces Legal Action
Tragic Highway Accident Claims Six Lives in Sikar
16 mins ago
Tragic Highway Accident Claims Six Lives in Sikar
Young North Carolina Man Tragically Drowns at South Point, Hawaii
17 mins ago
Young North Carolina Man Tragically Drowns at South Point, Hawaii
California's Alarming Rise in Fatal Hit-and-Run Incidents: A Mother's Pursuit for Justice
7 mins ago
California's Alarming Rise in Fatal Hit-and-Run Incidents: A Mother's Pursuit for Justice
Callide C Power Plant's Return to Full Operation Faces Further Delays
8 mins ago
Callide C Power Plant's Return to Full Operation Faces Further Delays
Roadside Tragedy: Two Men Killed While Fixing Tyre in Karnataka
16 mins ago
Roadside Tragedy: Two Men Killed While Fixing Tyre in Karnataka
Latest Headlines
World News
Leaveism: The Growing Trend of Working on Annual Leave and Its Consequences
22 seconds
Leaveism: The Growing Trend of Working on Annual Leave and Its Consequences
Pranowo Affirms Strong Friendship with Jokowi Amidst Complex Political Dynamics
1 min
Pranowo Affirms Strong Friendship with Jokowi Amidst Complex Political Dynamics
Supreme Court to Decide on Naidu's Plea in Skill Development Scam Case
2 mins
Supreme Court to Decide on Naidu's Plea in Skill Development Scam Case
Chinese Researchers Uncover New Mechanism in Treating Fungal Meningitis
2 mins
Chinese Researchers Uncover New Mechanism in Treating Fungal Meningitis
Dricus du Plessis: South Africa's Hope in the UFC Middleweight Title Bout
2 mins
Dricus du Plessis: South Africa's Hope in the UFC Middleweight Title Bout
North Waziristan Jirga Sets Minister's Car Ablaze in Demand for Peace
2 mins
North Waziristan Jirga Sets Minister's Car Ablaze in Demand for Peace
BCCI's Zonal Imbalance: Ajit Agarkar's Appointment Raises Questions
2 mins
BCCI's Zonal Imbalance: Ajit Agarkar's Appointment Raises Questions
Vaccine for Unknown 'Disease X' Sparks Social Media Controversy
2 mins
Vaccine for Unknown 'Disease X' Sparks Social Media Controversy
Constitutional Validity of Nigeria's Finance Act 2023 Amendments Questioned
2 mins
Constitutional Validity of Nigeria's Finance Act 2023 Amendments Questioned
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
1 hour
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
5 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
7 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app