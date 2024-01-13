en English
Accidents

Day Marked by Tragedy and Triumph: Accident, Newborn’s Death, and Successful Missile Test

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:15 am EST
Day Marked by Tragedy and Triumph: Accident, Newborn’s Death, and Successful Missile Test

In a series of significant events that marked the day, Anandpur in Keonjhar district witnessed a heart-rending accident on Thursday night. A vehicle overturned, claiming the life of one person and critically injuring another. The deceased was recognized as Ajay Kumar Sahu, an esteemed member of the Keonjhar Truck Owners’ Association from the Ghatagaon zone.

Unidentified Newborn Found Dead

In a separate, equally disheartening episode in Nilgiri, Baleswar, locals discovered the body of a newborn girl in a field on Friday morning. The local residents promptly alerted the police, who took custody of the body and sent it for a postmortem. Investigations are underway, but the identity of the baby remains shrouded in mystery.

DRDO Marks a Milestone

On a more triumphant note, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) celebrated a significant achievement. They successfully flight-tested the new-generation AKASH-NG missile on Friday. The test was conducted from the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha.

The missile was put to the test against a high-speed unmanned aerial target at a very low altitude. Displaying the precision and efficacy of its design, the missile intercepted and destroyed the target effectively. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat expressed their commendations to the teams associated with the successful flight test.

The Significance of the AKASH-NG Missile

The AKASH-NG system is a state-of-the-art missile system, designed to intercept high-speed, agile aerial threats. The successful flight test has not only validated the functioning of the complete weapon system but also paved the way for user trials. The system performance was corroborated through data captured by a number of radars, telemetry, and electro-optical tracking systems deployed by ITR, Chandipur.

With a range of around 80 km, the Akash-NG system enhances India’s air defense capabilities. The successful development of this system is a testament to the DRDO’s commitment to bolstering the country’s defense infrastructure.

Accidents India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

